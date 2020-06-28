We Read It (So You Don’t Have To) – Normal People

In the inaugural episode of We Read It (So You Don’t Have To), Daisy chats with fellow bookworm Pete Rouse about Sally Rooney’s ‘Normal People‘ and its wildly popular TV adaptation.

Daisy Forster

Featured image courtesy of Kit Sinclair and Impact Podcasts via Canva.

Music courtesy of audionautix.com

