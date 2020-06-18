Why Getting Fit and Healthy In Quarantine Isn’t As Easy As It Seems

As another week of lockdown rolls by and the days merge together, that task of getting fit that you set yourself in week 1 has dropped off into the abyss. But, why? Without the distractions of normal life filling up your already hectic schedules, surely you must have time for a quick HIIT workout or a bit of Joe Wicks? However, life is just never that simple.

So, here are some reasons why, for many, it has never been a worse or harder time to get fit.

Environment:

Everyone’s environments are far from normal right now. With many uni students descending back upon family homes, parents working from home and children getting under everyone’s feet, households are busy.

Trying to find a space big enough to plank in, that also doesn’t happen to be in anyone’s way, is like finding a seat in Hallward in exam season: near impossible.

Then, if you do happen to find that special place, suddenly the dog wants to join in, and someone needs you to go and buy some milk.

In the gym, you are there for a reason, no one is expecting you to do anything but exercise and gives you the space to do so by yourself, or maybe with a gym buddy if that’s your thing.

So, if it’s your environment getting you down and causing you to lose motivation to get fit, don’t worry. You cannot control your environment right now, so relax knowing that once gyms reopen you will be first in line to David Ross… or not (it’s the intention that matters right?).

Other people, the latest TV shows and pets are all distractions that are present at home and make buckling down to exercise all that bit harder.

Distractions:

Who would have thought you could have more distractions in lockdown than in normal life? But it’s possible!

By spending so much more time inside our homes, suddenly non-urgent chores appear far more appealing than getting hot and sweaty.

Rewards:

For me, personally, I need a reward after a workout. To get me into that gym or HIIT class, I need the promise of something good to come afterwards.

It doesn’t always have to be big, maybe a muffin after dinner, or a coffee with a friend. But, unless I do my workout, that reward is not happening.

But when you are snacking on sweet treats anyway, why workout? Just have the muffin anyway! So, if like me, the workout only happens if a trip to Ocean is the reward, sit back on the sofa. Your time will come once all this madness is over.

So, here are three potential reasons as to why your lockdown motivation to get fit may not be there. Unfortunately, for many of us, those dreams of a six pack that we had in week 1 have not quite manifested as hoped.

Kayleigh Moore

Featured image courtesy of Ivan via Flickr. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

