Forgotten Feminists – Harriet Tubman

Harriet Tubman has always been a household name – but after Kanye West shined the spotlight on her once more during his controversial campaign rally speech last week, Isabelle investigates this amazing woman’s history and legacy.

Please be aware this podcast contains descriptions of violence.

Further resources and information about the Black Lives Matter movement can be found here.

Isabelle Raikes

 

