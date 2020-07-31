Less Stuff, Richer Life.

Are you ever stressed out but find yourself puzzled over the reason? Well, minimalism might just save your life.

The term minimalism first appeared in the mid-1960s, describing an art movement that can be interpreted as a reaction against abstract expressionism and modernism. Modern minimalism refers to living with less. From a financial point of view, a minimalist lifestyle can result in liberation from financial burdens (less debt and unnecessary expenses, great!)

Marie Kondo is a Japanese organising consultant and expert in minimising the number of objects and clothing people own in their houses. The new TV show ‘Tidying Up with Marie Kondo’ has taken Netflix by storm and has helped relieve people from the burden that their belongings provide them with.

The main issue with minimalism is knowing where to start

The KonMari method involves gathering all your belongings from one room in the house at a time and discarding any items that do not ‘spark joy’. Another aspect of the method is to find a designated place for each item in the house and make sure it remains placed there. Kondo states that this method is inspired by the Shinto religion, in which cleaning and organisation are spiritual practises.

“The things you own end up owning you” perfectly illustrates the meaning behind minimalism

By having control over the items in your house and wardrobe, it will give you a new sense of freedom regarding your possessions as you will end up owning only the things that serve real purpose in your life. To highlight just one ‘pro’ of the minimalist lifestyle: you’ll never have that panic-clothes-search again, as you will be able to find these items more easily, especially when in a rush.

Minimalism as a concept can be applied to all aspects of life. From friends and family to work, social life and the environment. Minimalism will ultimately elevate stress from your life and give you more control over what you own. Who wouldn’t want that?

Jodie Clare

