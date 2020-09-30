Climate Change Is Making US Wildfires Worse

Christina Giallombardo

Whilst wildfires are often commonplace across the US West Coast during the summer, the significant increase in their scale and destructive power are inarguably linked to climate change. Christina explains how warmer temperatures, changing weather patterns, and lower precipitation levels have significantly elevated the likelihood that a wildfire will begin and burn with more intensity.

The wildfires have had devastating effects, especially in California, Oregon, Washington, and Idaho, where the number of wildfires has exceeded normal levels. The National Interagency Fire Center released a statement stating they are currently battling 106 large wildfires and nearly 6.7 million acres have been burned so far this year. In addition, the wildfires on the west coast have killed more than 30 people and has forced tens of thousands to evacuate their homes.

The general consensus from scientists is that the increased number of wildfires are a clear indication and result of climate change. Naturally occurring wildfires, such as the ones currently ravaging the US, spark during dry seasons as vegetation becomes more flammable. Strong winds and warmer temperatures further encourage combustion.

COVID has played a role in the uncontrollable wildfires

Since 1880 global average temperatures have increased by approximately 1° C, with the majority of this happening since 1975. Although this seems like a small number, this is enough to have destructive consequences. This is because the warmer and drier the air becomes, the more water it takes from its surroundings, resulting in prime conditions for a wildfire to begin and thrive as vegetation becomes bone-dry.

In addition to this, the record-breaking heat waves in the west of the US further amplify these effects and set the perfect conditions for a major wildfire outbreak fuelled by global warming and climate change. The summer of 2020 saw an average of 1.4° C increase in temperature in comparison to the 20th century average.

Snow and rainfall are important deterrents against wildfires, but climate change has affected these weather patterns too. Snowfall accounts for a large amount of the summer water needs, but in 2020 the snowfall in February and March was well below the long-term average; it has also melted quicker and earlier. A severe phase of persistent drought and low levels of precipitation have led to fires burning for longer and with greater potency.

Overall, the number of wildfires ravaging the US has significantly increased in both their longevity and intensity

Climate change is not the only factor contributing to the wildfires ravaging the US. COVID has played a role in the uncontrollable wildfires as several wildland fire training academies were cancelled, leading to a lack of fully-trained firefighters. Anti-COVID measures are needed at the base camps housing the firefighters battling the blazes, and even led to the cancellation of wildfire prevention efforts earlier in the year.

The distinct lack of regulation concerning the build-up of flammable materials has provided more fuel for the raging fires. As the population increases people are building and living closer to prime wildfire areas, resulting in more people needing to be evacuated when disaster strikes. The consequence of these issues is worsened by the impact of climate change.

Overall, the number of wildfires ravaging the US has significantly increased in both their longevity and intensity. Whether it be in direct ways such as changing weather patterns, or indirect ways, climate change is indisputably the culprit of the destruction caused. Action must be taken to accommodate climate change and adapt to the new reality.

