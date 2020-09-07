Euphoria: A unique approach to makeup that became a cultural phenomenon

Jesse Staines

Makeup has always been essential to film and television as a form of realism to ensure verisimilitude and the believability of its characters and narrative. However despite its significance, it is generally the most overlooked element of production. The 2019 series Euphoria challenges this conventional role of makeup by bringing it to the forefront of our minds through the characters’ various bold and striking makeup looks.

In its exploration of love, trauma and addiction, the series presents us with an aesthetic visualisation of the teenage struggle, where makeup is used as a form expression for each character in order to communicate emotion in a deeper and more intimate way. In doing so, Euphoria has redefined what makeup is not only for the film and television industry, but for us all.

During my daily scroll through TikTok, my ‘for you page’ displays endless videos of users recreating many of the iconic Euphoria makeup looks. While these types of videos are no longer a rare occurrence, I am continuously entranced by them for their highly aesthetic appeal. The deep purple lighting, the sparkling eye shadow, and gleaming sequins create a bold and powerful look that catches my attention and draws me in.

While these striking makeup looks are used frequently and consistently throughout the show, they should not be overlooked. Each one is an expression of the character: their emotions, their inner-turmoil, and their feelings. Each look is meticulously planned out in order to communicate the character on a profound and personal level.

Euphoria’s creator Sam Levinson wants the makeup to be seen, and for it to present a complete reflection of the character: their journey, their development, and their emotions

Take Jules for example, one of the show’s leading characters, who wears consistently vibrant and playful makeup looks. Donnie Davy, the show’s head makeup artist, praises Jules and the power of her makeup. With a level of unpolished-ness to her look, Jules never appears too perfect or too feminine, showcasing her self assurance and ‘confidence to be bold and brave and to just do whatever she feels like doing’. Even at her lowest moments, where her makeup becomes less whimsical and more fierce, Jules maintains a captivating vibrancy that continues to reflect her free spirited-ness and innocence. She challenges both conventional beauty and gender stereotypes, expressing herself as an entirely unique and unconstrained human, and consisting of a rawness that allows her to be the most nuanced version of herself.