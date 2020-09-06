The Curtain Call (Season 1) – ‘I Think He Was Called Rosalind’

Daisy Forster

In the final episode of this season, Daisy chats with Tara Anegada, Chiara Crompton and Sophie Curtis to head behind the scenes of ‘I Think He Was Called Rosalind’, a reimagining of Shakespeare’s ‘As You Like It’.

‘I Think He Was Called Rosalind’ will be broadcast on the Nottingham New Theatre’s YouTube channel on Wednesday 9th September 2020 at 7pm.

Featured image courtesy of Daisy Forster, Kit Sinclair and Impact Podcasts via Canva.

Music courtesy of www.royaltyfree-music.com

