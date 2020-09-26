The Best Soundtracks To Study To

Kiah Tooke

Alongside the start of a new academic year, many students will find themselves easing back into regular studying habits. If studying in student accommodation, then you might find yourself being distracted by background noises or just simply in need of creating an atmosphere that allows you to work efficiently. To help create the perfect studying environment, listed here are some recommendations for completing notes or coursework.

Film Scores

Music composed specifically for films is commonly influenced by classical music which creates a calming and tranquil environment perfect for studying. Film scores are designed to enhance the viewing experience but not distract the audience from the film’s narrative, meaning you are unlikely to get distracted from your work. Popular composers such as John Williams (composer for Star Wars, Harry Potter, etc) and Joe Hisaishi (composer for Studio Ghibli films) have designed beautifully serene scores for popular films which you can focus and study to.

Acoustic Pop Ballads

Popular songs whose lyrics are ingrained in your head can actually become quite useful when studying. As you’re probably already familiar with the lyrics and melodies, the songs easily blend into the background and create an atmosphere of calm. Choosing acoustic or piano based songs can be more helpful as it guarantees a peaceful listening experience. A good example of these songs can be found of Spotify’s ‘Revision Ballads’ playlist for some inspiration.

With minimal vocals and calm melodies, lo-fi music is a perfect pairing for studying

Lo-fi Music

Lo-fi meaning ‘low fidelity’ is a style of music that has become popularised online for helping students concentrate on their studies and relax. The music is commonly blended with hip-hop beats and contains traces of recording imperfections which gives it a more ‘unpolished’ sound. After becoming popular recently on YouTube, the style of music became infamous for helping people concentrate and focus. With minimal vocals and calm melodies, lo-fi music is a perfect pairing for studying. An example playlist of this can be found here.

The upbeat rhythms can help put you in a better mood for completing difficult pieces of work

Electronic Music

Bringing yourself to start studying and avoid procrastinating can sometimes be a difficult challenge. Perfect for motivating yourself out of this rut can be electronic music that has upbeat tempos to inspire energy and focus. Some students may find this style of music distracting whilst studying but the upbeat rhythms can help put you in a better mood for completing difficult pieces of work. An example playlist for electronic music can be found here.

Kiah Tooke

Featured image courtesy of ThoroughlyReviewed via Flickr. Image license found here. No changes to this image were made.

In article image 1 courtesy of Chris Jepsen via Flickr. Image license found here. No changes to this image were made.

In article image 2 courtesy of @spotifyuk via Instagram. No changes to this image were made.

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

If you can’t get enough of Impact Reviews, follow us on Twitter and like our Facebook page for updates on our new articles.