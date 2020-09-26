Introduction To Medics Sport- What’s The difference?

Maya Israel and Rachel Roberts

In this article, we speak to Arbi Hasanaj, Medsoc Sports Officer, and Maddie Whitwell, Welfare Secretary at Nottingham University Medics Hockey Club (NUMHC), who give us insight into how medics sports teams differ from the standard university sport teams.

Arbi, tell us about medic sports societies…

Sport is a vital part of maintaining a healthy lifestyle at university, especially when it comes to work-life balance. However, students on content-heavy courses can often find it challenging to commit to university sporting groups due to time constraints. As a medical student you can be expected to prioritise attending placement or attending lectures on days which do not align with the requirements of UoN sport (such as Wednesday game days) leading to the creation of medic sports teams.

Medics sport societies offer a relaxed approach to training and club commitments with the understanding that studies and placement may have to be prioritised. They are enormously welcoming and inclusive to all abilities and courses. A great example of this is Nottingham University Medics Cheer (@nottsmedicscheer), who have a huge intake from not only medicine but also midwifery, nursing, pharmacy and more.

[NUMFC] also provide late evening training times and weekly weekend fixtures to maximise the amount of sport members can play

Although medics sport can be flexible and relaxed, the competition and camaraderie remains strong. Many of the societies participate in IMS university leagues and competitions in the local area. Some teams have even gone on to regional champions play-offs against other medical schools with clubs such as Nottingham Medics Football Club (@numedicsfc) being crowned champions twice since their formation. NUMFC is another medics sport society that recruits members of all abilities from all courses. They also provide late evening training times and weekly weekend fixtures to maximise the amount of sport members can play.

However, playing the sport is only half the story. Our medic teams offer an incredible social calendar with some boasting weekly socials, nights out, welfare evenings, alumni competitions and our own medics varsity against the University of Leicester. Additionally, clubs will often take social-only members who do not compete but are willing to take the extra step and get involved with social events. The societies can provide everything you need at university to ensure you have the best work-life balance, whether that is competition, training, meeting new friends or just a good night out.

Maddie, what is it like playing for UoN Medics Hockey? What makes it special?

As Arbi highlighted, starting university and joining the Nottingham Medical School can seem so daunting – how are you expected to keep up with the work demand, make new friends and maintain or start new hobbies? In Medics Hockey, we seem to have found the perfect balance; socials aplenty, ample opportunities to play matches and train, and a family atmosphere like no other.

I have had so much fun playing hockey over the last two years and have always found it a great way to de-stress and a much-needed break from a demanding course

Several years ago, a handful of medics decided to start NUMHC and from there, a club grew rapidly. We now have three teams, play frequent matches in the Beeston friendly league and the NAMS league, travel nationwide to play teams such as Birmingham Medics Hockey and varsity against Leicester Medics Hockey. We’ve had tours to cities such as Southampton, and still plan on international tour when it’s possible again. Additionally, to heighten the sense of community, unlike other University of Nottingham sports, we don’t require a gym membership. Our membership is only £40 for the year compared to the usual £200.

As a club, we appreciate that everyone has other commitments, whether it’s other sports, placement or workload, so are more relaxed and understanding if you can’t make sessions or matches. It’s the best way to meet others from a range of courses within the sciences and healthcare (but we also have some players from geography, politics etc.!).

I have had so much fun playing hockey over the last two years and have always found it a great way to de-stress and a much-needed break from a demanding course. Most notably, I have met really amazing friends on my course that I may not have met otherwise, with the same passion for hockey whilst also being there for support.

