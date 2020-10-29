Homemade Pumpkin Spice Latte Recipe

Victoria Hornagold

The infamous Pumpkin Spice Latte, or PSL if you’re a diehard fan, is the beverage beacon of Autumn. While the shorter days and colder mornings can put you in a bit of a slump, this drink will warm you up mind, body and soul!

Drinks at the coffee shop, who shall not be named, are also infamously expensive, so making it yourself is cheaper as well as being available to your 24/7. It’s time for the Iced Lattes to go, and the Pumpkin Spice Lattes to enter.

Ingredients:

250ml milk of choice (oat is my favourite)

2tsp pumpkin puree **

2tsp sugar or sweetener (I used maple syrup)

1 espresso shot or 2tsp ground coffee with 2tsp warm water

½ tsp vanilla essence

½ tsp cinnamon

½ tsp nutmeg

¼ tsp cloves

Pinch of ground ginger

Whipped cream

**you can find this online or make your own by chopping and steaming a mini pumpkin, then mashing the insides similar to a jacket potato

Method:

Mix your espresso shot (or instant coffee) with the spices, vanilla and sugar. Heat in the microwave for 15 seconds until everything is dissolved. Add the pumpkin puree and stir well. Start heating your milk, either in the microwave in 20 second bursts, stirring in between, or in a small saucepan over a low heat. Once tiny bubbles are forming around the edge (you don’t want to boil the milk), add the espresso/pumpkin mix. Pour your drink into your favourite mug, top generously with whipped cream and a dusting of nutmeg for the true experience.

