The Science Show Episode 3 – Black History Month

Matthew Bird

Join Matt, Feyin and Rian for the latest episode of The Science Show, celebrating Black History Month. Feyin interviews Professor Sarah Sharples and Dr Stacy Johnson, while Rian catches up with Kundai, the Welfare Secretary of Nottingham’s Women’s Engineering Society. And, as ever, Matt brings us the latest news from the science world.

Featured image courtesy of Kit Sinclair and Impact Podcasts via Canva.

Theme music: Son of a Rocket by Kevin MacLeod

Link: incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/4391-son-of-a-rocket

License: creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Incidental music: Beauty Flow by Kevin MacLeod

Link: incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5025-beauty-flow

License: creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

