Top 10 Tik Tok Trends – Style Staples Originating from Tik Tok

Lockdown meant we all had a lot of extra time on our hands this summer. With this extra time, we could have stepped up our fitness game, got ahead on university reading or baked banana bread for days; but what most of us did in reality, was download Tik Tok. Unsurprisingly, this has stuck around for lockdown 2.0.

Tik Tok has set the bar for fashion over the past year and it doesn’t appear as if it is going to stop any time soon

It may be known for its trendy dance routines and hilarious videos, but Tik Tok has also proven to be a major site for fashion inspo. Stars of the app such as Addison Rae, Charli D’Amelio and Loren Gray can sell out products in seconds, create trends with the click of a button and a host of style looks have emerged from influencers like them. Tik Tok has set the bar for fashion over the past year and it doesn’t appear as if it is going to stop any time soon. Here are the top 10 Tik Tok Trends and styles that you need to add to your wardrobe (but chances are they are already there)!

Tie dye

The number one trend that came from Tik Tok this summer has to be all things tie dye! From sweatpants to crop tops, everything and anything has been tie dyed on this app.

Sweatsuits

With us all living in comfy clothes over lockdown, obviously Tik Tok would basically reinvent the sweatsuit! Perfect for doing the Renegade in, these pieces are a staple in everybody’s wardrobe.

Oversized everything

Keeping in tone with the comfort of sweatsuits, oversized pieces have taken the internet by storm. Oversized hoodies, jeans and jackets are staples in anyone’s wardrobe and look super casual, in the most stylish way.

The small bag/baguette bag

If accessories are more your vibe, then the baguette bag will be your new best friend! These super small bags have been all over Tik Tok for the past few months and are totally in right now. Pair this piece with a mini skirt and oversized jumper and you will have the ultimate Tik Tok influencer outfit.

Leather might be intimidating for some, but with all of the options that have emerged from Tik Tok, how can you not give this trend a go?

Everything leather

From jackets and boots to trousers and bags, leather is making a major comeback this Autumn and that is largely due to Tik Tok. Leather might be intimidating for some, but with all of the options that have emerged from Tik Tok, how can you not give this trend a go?

Parisian 90s couture

One of the most recent developments in style from Tik Tok has been the re-emergence of Parisian fashion. The Netflix series Emily in Paris took over the internet and acted as major inspo for a lot of fashion creators on the app. So, grab a beret and some small sunglasses and hit the runway.

Tennis skirts

The indie Tik Tok influencer will undoubtably be wearing a mini skirt with their oversized hoodie and baguette bag. Even if you can’t go to the gym right now, keep it sporty with the infamous tennis skirt and add some white sneakers.

Crop tops

Whilst crop tops weren’t invented by Tik Tok, their popularity was definitely boosted because of the notorious app. Charli D’Amelio set the trend for this one with her creative dances and sporty style.

Cottage core

Tik Tok lovers have been daydreaming about the British Countryside and being inspired to wear long flowing dresses, knitwear and floral prints. Pretend you’re frolicking in the sunflower fields with this hipster aesthetic.

Euphoria

The coming-of-age show took the world by storm and of course it would go hand in hand with Tik Tok. Glittery makeup and colourful crops are key to this dreamy style that took over the app. Plus it is so easy and simple for anyone to recreate, how could you say no?

I have to give out some honourable mentions to the trends that didn’t quite make the list: Chunky hair highlights, cool girl sneakers, e-girl culture, layering chains, soft girl aesthetic and sweater vests. The list goes on!

So, if you haven’t already then given these trends a try, maybe even post a video of it on Tik Tok…

Lucy Tombs

Featured image courtesy of Essie via Flickr. No changes made to this image. Image license found here

In-article images courtesy of Urban Outfitters via Twitter. No changes made to these images.

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved!