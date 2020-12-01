An Incomplete List of All The Foodie Gifts

Lucy Tombs

Christmas is officially less than a month away and with it approaching quickly, I’m sure that there are lots of people (myself included) who are still stumped for gift ideas. Well, one type of present that will never disappoint is food.

Foodie presents are a great way to show someone that you really know them, it gives you the ability to tailor the gift to their tastes, interests and flavour palette. However, with so many options out there, it can be difficult to decide what food gifts are best. Well, don’t give in to the Christmas confusion because here is a list of some scrumptious foodie gifts for every type of person!

For the homebody who wants a cosy night in: Whittard Luxury Hot Chocolate Selection – On sale for £12.80 (usually £16.00)

This winter warmer is a great gift for anyone who loves to cosy up for the night with a cup of something hot and their favourite Christmas film. But grab it while its hot because this item is on sale!

For the one with the sweet tooth: Customizable Pick N Mix (varies from £3.99 – £16.99)

A customizable pick n mix is the perfect way to show someone you know them. Pick and choose the sweets that they would love and surprise them with a bespoke box of all their favourite things. There are even Christmas themed options!

The Chocoholic in your life: Hotel Chocolat The Christmas Pick Me Up – £27.50

If the person you’re shopping for is anything like me, then they will LOVE chocolate! This adorable gift includes all Christmas themes chocolates and is the perfect last-minute present for this festive season.

For the over 18s: Whitley Neill Gin Christmas Cracker Set – £19.99

Gin has been all the rage in the alcohol world over the past few years, so why not give in to the trend? For anyone who loves a cheeky drink this Christmas cracker set it the perfect festive present. The cute cracker packaging is enough to sway anyone, but the added alcohol is a bonus!

A couple’s present: Hotel Chocolat large chocolate dipping adventure – £35.00

Whilst this present is on the pricier side, it kills two birds with one stone and is the perfect present for any couples you know! This dipping adventure is interactive, delicious and also really romantic, what more could you want?

For the aspiring chef: World flavours Recipe Kit Gift Set – £17.95

For anyone who loves to cook up a storm in the kitchen and try new recipes, this is the perfect present! This set includes four award winning recipe kits which all offer vegetarian, vegan and gluten free substitutions.

For those with a savoury side: Prestige Hampers Country Cheese Basket – On sale for £19.99 (usually £34.99)

Not everyone loves the sweet gifts, so this is a great option for anyone with a leaning towards savoury food. A variety of cheeses, crackers and chutneys means this is the total package! Plus, this is another item that has a big reduction, so get ordering!

For the Vegan: Vegan Luxury Hamper – £35

For our plant-based friends cheese isn’t always an option but that doesn’t mean they won’t love a foodie present! This hamper offers a range of gifts for all to enjoy!

Secret Santa under £10 gifts: Waitrose Gingerbread House Kit – £5.95

Who said Christmas had to be expensive? This adorable make your own gingerbread house kit is definitely in the budget and also totally fits with any Christmas specific themes! Plus, it can be bought in the supermarket which makes it super easy to get your hands on.

Hopefully this gift guide has given you some inspiration for this festive season. Surprise your family and friends with these thoughtful taste-bud tickly gifts! All links are provided, so get clicking!

Lucy Tombs

Article image one courtesy of Anuja Mary Tilj via Unsplash. Image license found here.

Article image two courtesy of Randalyn Hill via Unsplash. Image license found here.

Article image three courtesy of Alexa Soh via Unsplash. Image license found here.

Feature image courtesy of Kari Shea via Unsplash. Image license found here.

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

If you can’t get enough of Impact Lifestyle then like our Facebook page, or, join our group to get involved as a contributor! To keep up-to-date with Impact Food, follow us on Instagram!