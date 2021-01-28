Get Growing! 5 Lovely Plants Every Garden Should Have

This article is brought to you by Kristel Gil

Big or small, there will always be another room for a new plant in your garden. Drop your stress levels to zero by only admiring the beauty of your garden, your little haven on earth. If you’re looking for a signal to buy yourself a new plant, this is what you’re looking for.

Not all changes are bad, especially for a gardener like you. Nobody wants their garden to look dull and boring all year long. Here are some of the loveliest plants that are on top of every gardener’s list of favorites. Treat yourself to a new plant now!

Perennials

Perennial plants are plants that regrow every spring for approximately two years or so. Perennial plants have access to more nutrients because of their widespread roots, allowing them to live longer than annual and biennial plants.

These plants require minimum maintenance from you. In addition to that, perennials have a high tolerance for harsh climates. With enough sunlight and water, they’ll thrive whether you pay attention to them or not. What an awesome deal, right?

Trust us on this. You have a wide variety of choices if you plan on growing perennials. They come in different colors, shapes, and sizes that will fit your landscape preference. Find yourself some of the best flowering perennials to grow in your garden here.

Growing fragrant plants in your garden can also help clean the air around your space

Fragrant Plants

Imagine waking up to a sweet-smelling outdoor garden: the ultimate dream! Never mind all the citronellas and scented candles. Remind yourself and your guests of the joy of staying outdoors, keeping in contact with nature, and appreciating the beauty of life.

While the fragrance of a plant is subjective for everybody, we can all agree that a plant is worth it as long as it makes us feel happier and settled. Some may prefer sweet-smelling flowers on their patios. Some fancy the musky scent playing with their sense of smell. Others who stay up much later at night may enjoy fragrant plants that smell stronger during the night.

Growing fragrant plants in your garden can also help clean the air around your space. Investing in a good fragrant plant means investing in a breathable environment for your loved ones. Fragrant plants require minimum care from you. From peonies to lavenders, the options are boundless!

Herbs

The happiest places are where the herbs are! Starting on herb planting will encourage you to think of creative landscape themes for your garden. Be it a medicinal herb garden, an ornamental herb garden, a cook’s herb garden, or one of the many other herbs gardens, there are too many to mention!

Come to think of it, growing an herb garden will give you the freshest herbs to make your meals more exciting and flavorful. For beginners, you will only need an area with good sunlight and well-drained soil. Easy as pie, right?

These plants prove to be a useful as a backdrop and add more variety in your garden

You can start with either seed planting or transplanting. However, most growers prefer planting an herb plant because it’s much easier to grow. But if your budget only suggests you start with a seed, don’t fret. Follow and do enough research, and you’re off on the right path.

Another advantage of growing an herb garden is you can harvest more frequently. Contrary to popular opinion, harvesting herbs more often does not hurt them. By doing so, you are making your herb garden yield more harvest. Great news!

Climbing Vines

If you only have a little garden and want to make the most of your space, climbing vines are the best choice for you. These plants prove to be a useful as a backdrop and add more variety in your garden. They can also cover any deformities in your area, such as vandals and wall stains.

Ornamental trees serve their purpose by adding more beauty to your garden

With proper research, you could have an endless list of possible vines to add to your landscape. Depending on your present location’s weather conditions, you won’t have a hard time growing and taking care of climbing vines. Their vertical position alone helps them get the appropriate amount of sunlight to survive.

Ornamental Trees

Ornamental trees serve their purpose by adding more beauty to your garden. As opposed to what scientists initially thought, trees can withstand dry spells. There goes your worry for the summers to come. So what are you waiting for? Grow yourself some ornamental tree in your backyard now!

It is advised to do plenty of research first. On the one hand, there are many advantages to growing ornamental trees. If you plan on growing a fragrant ornamental tree, you can use it to make DIY scented oils. Ornamental trees can also be used as border signs, thus, providing privacy for your own home.

On the other hand, it can bring damage to the foundations of your house. If you buy an ornamental tree out of impulse and fail to plan, the tree can outgrow its surroundings over time. It will be too late for you to realize that your ornamental tree is not that ornamental at all.

Takeaway

Growing a garden in your backyard helps improve your physical and mental health. Breathing in fresher air, eating healthier food, spending more time with your loved ones, all this you can do just by gardening. What a delight!

This article is brought to you by Kristel Gil

Feature Image courtesy of amy lynn grover via Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes made to this image.

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.