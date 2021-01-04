Petition To Re-Instate ‘Safety-Net’ Policy Following Covid Fury

Isabelle Raikes

Over the past week, an open letter to Deputy Vice-Chancellor Shearer West has been published, urging the revival of the university’s ‘no detriment’ policy, implemented in March as a result of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The University decided to end this policy and not reimplement it for this academic year

The ‘no detriment’ or ‘safety net’ policy was initially put in place to ensure no student was disadvantaged from the sudden and prominent arrival of the Coronavirus pandemic, guaranteeing that no student finished with a lower grade than they had received before the policy was implemented in any upcoming exams, coursework or final year grade.

Despite the Coronavirus pandemic now holding more control over the world than it did in March, the University decided to end this policy and not reimplement it for this academic year. This measure was instead replaced with a grace period for all examinations and coursework that fell up to and including the last day of the autumn term which does not include January examinations.

The removal of the safety net and the unsatisfactory support students feel they have received from the University since the new term began has culminated in efforts towards reintroducing this ‘safety net’, with the open letter having already received over 4000 signatures at the time of writing.

Many students have felt under great amounts of stress to complete assessments to the same standard and quality as before the pandemic

With the successful safety net petition in March receiving nearly 5000 signatures, it looks like the reintroduction of this policy could be on the horizon. This would offer relief to thousands of students who have been both physically and mentally affected by the pandemic.

Calls for the safety net policy come at a time in which many students have felt under great amounts of stress to complete assessments to the same standard and quality as before the pandemic.

Student Ellie Stainforth-Mallison commented: “The pandemic has not ended, students are still experiencing interrupted studies, hopelessness and loss. The University needs to accept that and provide real academic support.”

The action taken by students follows on from a Nottingham Halls Rent Strike which has garnered almost 400 signatures, calling on accommodation providers to allow students out of their contracts as fears of another lockdown is imminent.

With many students feeling unsupported by the University as a result of their perceived inactions and the autumn grace period failing to cover January assessments, the reintroduction of the safety net policy could bring some much-needed comfort, relief and support to those who have felt unsatisfied with the University’s treatment of its students thus far.

The petition form can be found here.

Isabelle Raikes

Featured image courtesy of Arran Bee on Flickr. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

To keep up to date with all the latest Impact News, you can also follow us on the Impact News’ Facebook and Twitter page.