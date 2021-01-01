Prospect100: Inspiring The Next Generation

The top 5 finalists (the ones with the most instagram likes) receive mentoring and support from real leaders in the industry to help elevate their passions and fulfil their true potential!

Ryan will now receive 6 months of mentoring from Jeff Staple

For example; the winner of the Music competition will receive a 6 months mentoring programme from Guy Holmes who has managed the likes of Stevie Wonder and Michael Jackson.

Ryan Roddy was crowned as the winner of the P100 Global Design Competition for the innovative design pictured below, which captured the attention of a number of the judges who expressed that they could see this sneaker entering the market. Ryan will now receive 6 months of mentoring from Jeff Staple – founder of Staple Design who have collaborated with Nike, New Balance, Microsoft and Sony to name a few.

These competitions strive to connect the next generation with current industry titans and offer really great opportunities for young people wanting to turn their hobbies and passions into potential careers.

When asked about upcoming events and what to look out for, Beard comments:

“A photography competition is potentially on the cards, we then plan to work back through the cycle making each competition bigger and better than before. Most import- antly we aim to continue linking our competitions to prestigious internships at amazing organisations”.

So if you’re an aspiring creator, you don’t want to miss out on the amazing opportunities that Prospect 100 is offering! Make sure to follow their instagram @prospectonehundred for announcements of upcoming competitions!

Prospect100 look forward to seeing any entries and hopefully winners from Nottingham!

Abbie Turner

Featured image and in-article images courtesy of Prospect100 via www.propsect100.com. No changes were made to these images and permission for Impact to use was granted by source.

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

If you just can’t get enough of Features, like our Facebook as a reader or a contributor.