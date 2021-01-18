The Biggest TikTok Food Trends

Lucy Tombs

Many people turned to cooking for comfort during the pandemic and much of this cooking was documented on TikTok. People stuck at home shared their kitchen skills and culinary creations with the world.

Many food hacks picked up a big following and became trendy so lets dive into the top TikToks. From the iconic Whipped Coffee, to using wine glasses to cut cakes, this ranking showcases some of the most popular trends and the creativity that was shared across the globe during hard times.

Whipped Coffee

Otherwise known as Dalgona Coffee in South Korea, this caffeine trend whipped up a storm during early quarantine. If you didn’t try this drink over lockdown then you are definitely in the minority. The recipe involves minimal ingredients; all you have to do is whisk together instant coffee, water and sugar until it lightens in colour and becomes a thick consistency. Eventually you’ll end up with a creamy, whipped mixture which you can spoon onto your milk and boom, you’ve made Dalgona Coffee. You can also make it in bulk and then freeze it to create a coffee affogato type drink.

Pancake Cereal

Miniature pancake cereal became a craze that everyone wanted to try

Everyone loves pancakes and everyone loves cereal, so why not combine the two? Well, that’s exactly what users on TikTok did this summer. Miniature pancake cereal became a craze that everyone wanted to try. These mini pancakes were served in a bowl with a variety of toppings such as chocolate chips, fruit, butter and even milk. Talk about a sugar filled breakfast!

Cream Cheese and Peppers

Cream cheese filled peppers and jalapenos was another popular food trend that went viral on the video app. It simply involves cutting open a pepper or jalapenos (for those who live for spice), de-seeding it and filling the inside with a cream cheese of your choice. Some people added seasoning on top such as the American classic ‘Everything but The Bagel Seasoning’.

Cutting Cake with a Wine Glass

Considering the current pandemic, this hack is actually quite a sanitary way of doing things

All this life hack involves is using a wine glass to cut a cake instead of a knife. This hack saves on washing up as it is both the knife and the bowl, genius! Considering the current pandemic, this hack is actually quite a sanitary way of doing things as everyone gets their own cup and no one has to share a knife.

Table Buffets

In the near future we can all gather around a table of nachos with our loved ones

Another way of saving on washing up is to use the table as one big plate! This trend started with a nacho table that involved putting a big cloth or cover on a dinner table and then covering the table with nachos! People then took this trend and put their own spin on it. Other versions included pasta tables, McDonalds tables and tables covered with British oven food classics. This may not be a huge trend now as we are limited in who we can see, but maybe in the near future we can all gather around a table of nachos with our loved ones.

Banana Bread

Whilst this trend did not necessarily originate from TikTok, the app was definitely full of banana bread baking videos. Some people put their own spin on the recipe by making it vegan or sugar free, others loaded their breads up with chocolate chips and other people just stuck to the classics. Some even decide to make banana bread mug cakes as a easy and quick quarantine snack.

Cloud Bread

Cloud Bread; the airy, fluffy bread took centre stage with its pastel colours and easy cooking method

After banana bread swept the globe, we needed a new bread hack in our lives. So why not lighten things up? Introducing Cloud Bread; the airy, fluffy bread took centre stage with its pastel colours and easy cooking method. All this recipe involves is egg whites, corn starch and white sugar, the perfect recipe for those of us who don’t have the patience to make a loaf of sourdough. If you want to change the colour of your cloud bread then add in some food colouring, pink and blue were popular colours used on TikTok.

Strawberry and Saltwater Hack

Although this trend was mostly famous in America, it definitely made the rounds in the UK. In this lifehack, people submerged their strawberries into saltwater for several minutes before consumption in order to draw out the bugs and dirt that apparently reside in the fruit. Whilst these videos were pretty nauseating to watch, it highlighted the importance of cleaning your fruit before you take that first bite. The trend settled down after a while as many people found that it didn’t always work, but it was extremely popular for a while!

Hot Chocolate Bombs

Over the colder months people were shifting from the fruity hacks to comforting cocoa bombs. TikTok users shared videos of them placing hot chocolate filled chocolate spheres into hot water or milk and watching a delicious hot cocoa come together. Some filled the bombs with mini marshmallows for added deliciousness! This was the perfect recipe over Christmas when I think we all needed a bit of extra comfort.

Tortilla Wrap Hack

This super simple recipe is the perfect lunch and can be adapted with a host of different ingredients. It involves cutting down from the middle of the tortilla to one edge and then filling the quadrants of the wrap with ingredients of your choice. Once prepared you fold the wrap into a triangle and grill it up! Fillings vary from healthy salad with chicken, to Mexican style beans and cheese, to dessert options! That’s right, some people have been placing Nutella, banana and marshmallows into their wraps to create mouth-watering dessert options.

If you are finding yourself bored, or in need of inspiration this lockdown then give one of these trends a go! Or if these don’t quite do it for you, try taking to TikTok to find some new recipes, there are bound to be more that will emerge!

