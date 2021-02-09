Valentine’s Day Menu

Kayleigh Moore

This year your Valentine’s Day plans may well be different to what you would normally do. Perhaps you would normally go to a fancy restaurant with your significant other, or Galantines, or even a first date in the name of cupid. Unfortunately, this year’s plans will likely look different, but that doesn’t mean it cannot be fun.

Here are two three course dinner menus that will still allow you to have a fab Valentine’s Day no matter who you are spending it with.

Menu 1: The Vegetarian Option

Starter: DIY Bruschetta

There are loads of different recipes for bruschetta, but the most basic ones are made up of grilled fresh bread with garlic, olive oil and tomatoes. However, you can add pretty much anything you like to this simple base from mozzarella, spring onions, walnuts, sugar-snap peas and onion, the choice is really yours.

By making this a DIY starter you and whoever you are eating with can chose from a range of toppings to add and build it yourself. This allows you to prep the toppings in advance and spend more time with whoever you are cooking for, which is what really matters.

Main: Butternut Squash and Sage risotto

Now this is going to be an impressive main. Risotto’s are well known to be difficult to make so by cooking this on Valentine’s Day it is safe to say you are pulling out all the stops. The key to a good risotto is patience, so get yourself a drink and settle in at the hob as for 25 minutes you just need to stir but trust me it will be worth it.

Dessert: Crème Brulee

Crème Brulee screams luxury and indulgence to me, yet it is surprisingly simple to make. And as most of you probably don’t have a blow torch to hand, putting it under the grill for a few minutes will have the same effect so no need to panic.

Menu 2: The Meat-Eaters Choice.

Starter: Salmon and Prawns served with aioli and brown bread.

For me starters should be quick and easy, nothing too fancy but enough to get you anticipating what is next. So that is why I like something that can be prepped ahead and just needs assembling, meaning the chef isn’t tied to the kitchen all evening.

This starter is so simple and if you buy cooked prawns the prep is so minimal meaning a stress-free start to the evening. If you wanted to give the starter a kick of heat some chilli can be added to the aioli. Also, if you don’t have fresh herbs, though more flavourful, dried will still work, just add a bit more.

Main: Steak and Chips

A classic dinner choice that is simple enough yet feels a little special, especially with the two sauces linked above, it will definitely be one to remember. The most difficult part of this dish is if everyone eating has their steak cooked different but if you plan your timings well, you will be fine. You could swap out the chips for a side salad if you wanted to keep the main lighter but as it is Valentine’s Day you might as well go all out.

Dessert: Melt in the Middle Chocolate Puds

For me the perfect dessert is just the right amount of sickly and I think these tick that box. These gooey chocolate desserts are the perfect end for a romantic dinner as they look great, are not too difficult and super tasty. They can be served with ice cream or custard; the choice is yours. Enjoy!

So, there you have it, two three course dinner menus ready and waiting to give your taste buds a tantalising treat this Valentine’s Day.

Kayleigh Moore

Featured image courtesy of Micheile Henderson via Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made.

