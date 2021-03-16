Meet the Candidates 2021: Aishath Mohamed for Education Officer

Joe Hughes

Aishath Mohamed is running in the 2021 SU elections for the role of Education Officer. Impact’s Joe Hughes caught up Aishath to ask her a few questions.

What do you think makes you a good fit for this role?

I have been a student at UoN since 2017 and I think after all these years, especially as an international student, I have seen ‘loopholes’ in the way the university conducts its teaching. So, my aim is to shed light on these loopholes in order to improve the teaching techniques, and as a result, improve the learning or the overall ‘university experience’ for the future students.

I love the University of Nottingham, it’s like my second home

Why did you run for the role of Education Officer?

My main interest is in reforming and improving teaching methodology. I want to ensure that students feel that university has helped them further their objectives in life, whether that be pursuing their dream career or fine-tuning their skills. I love the University of Nottingham, it’s like my second home. I want to give something back.

How do you propose to deliver on your manifesto promise of “reforming communication methods between students and professors”?

I will try my best to reform the current communication methods, which are very inefficient. The best way to reduce confusion and to reduce the number of issues is to keep all forms of personal communication in one spot, under one tab. On top of all this, the Moodle layout needs to change for more friendly and efficient usage for students.

Learning should be made enjoyable, whilst maintaining academic standards

If the pandemic were to continue to affect teaching and learning, what specific measures would you put in place to uphold academic standards?

I do have some crazy ideas to make blended learning a fun experience despite us being in a pandemic. One idea would be to implement virtual reality. For example, it could be used to attend a virtual court-hearing for law students or for Life Science students to attend a virtual lab. Learning should be made enjoyable, whilst maintaining academic standards, to get the most out of it.

COVID permitting, Ocean or Rock City?

Neither. I am a Muslim so I’d choose Café Nero and Trent Café as my favourite spots.

Voting for the 2021 SU elections closes at 3pm on 19th March 2021.

You can read Aishath’s manifesto here. The link to vote for her is here.

Featured image courtesy of Chiara Crompton.

