Meet the Candidates 2021: Alice Kosse for Welfare and Wellbeing Officer

Joe Hughes

Alice Kosse is running in the 2021 SU elections for the role of Welfare and Wellbeing Officer. Impact’s Joe Hughes caught up with Alice to ask her a few questions.

What do you think makes you a good fit for this role?

I think that I will be a good fit for the role of Welfare and Wellbeing Officer because I have experience from multiple welfare-related roles, working directly with previous Welfare Officers. I have been on the Welfare Network Committee for two years, a Welfare Officer for Classics Society, and a Welfare Mentor for Welcome Week. I am hardworking and approachable which I think are key characteristics of a good SU officer.

Why did you run for the role of Welfare and Wellbeing Officer?

I really enjoyed my previous Welfare roles and I’ve not finished trying to make the welfare services at UoN the best they can be. I also want to help all students feel safe at university, which can be a very overwhelming environment. I love being at UoN and, selfishly, I would like to stay another year!

What do you think is the biggest mental health issue facing students at the moment, and how would you aim to address it?

I think that there are so many mental health issues facing students, from anxiety to addiction, but a key one to focus on is depression. Destigmatising depression, so that people feel more comfortable talking about it, is the best first step to healing. I will help to address it by being open and starting the conversation, through social media posts or through workshops about different types of depression.

I think accessing welfare services should be as easy a process as possible

What is the biggest weakness in the University’s current Welfare support?

I think the biggest weakness, along with the long waits for the Counselling Service, is a lack of awareness amongst students. I think that it should be as easy a process as possible to find out where to get support. I’d like to create a centralised, well-publicised document with all the services, what they do and how to contact them.

COVID permitting, Ocean or Rock City?

Feels a bit odd thinking about going out after so long being locked down but, I think I’d have to go for a good old Ocean Friday. I love a bit of cheesy music!

Voting for the 2021 SU elections closes at 3pm on 19th March 2021.

You can read Alice’s manifesto here. The link to vote for her is here.

Joe Hughes

Featured image courtesy of Chiara Crompton. No changes were made to this image.

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

To keep up to date with all the latest Impact News, you can also follow us on the Impact News’ Facebook and Twitter page.

Featured image courtesy of Chiara Crompton

Embedded image courtesy of Alice Kosse

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

To keep up to date with all the latest Impact News, you can also follow us on the Impact News’ Facebook and Twitter page.