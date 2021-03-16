Meet the Candidates 2021: Muhammad Ali for Community Officer

Lauren McGaun

Muhammad Ali is running in the 2021 SU elections for the role of Community Officer. Impact’s News Editor Lauren McGaun caught up with him to ask him a few questions.

What do you think makes you a good fit for this role?

Three things: passion, experience and dedication!

I’m passionate about improving student life by delivering significant, yet achievable changes, such as providing free sanitary items, and setting up a “Safer Nights Out” committee to tackle harassment and assault by ensuring there are observers in clubs – like the Pink Shirts in Welcome Week.

I’m putting my money where my mouth is and will be donating half my salary to student wellbeing initiatives

I’ve also got loads of experience that will be vital in helping me succeed as an Officer. I’m media trained, and have worked with local councillors and MPs from many parties.

Finally, I’m dedicated to making change, so I’m putting my money where my mouth is and will be donating half my salary (about £8000) to student wellbeing initiatives, such as Nightline.

Why did you run for the role of Community Officer?

As a Student’s Union, we’ll achieve so much more if we work with stakeholders like the council, police and community organisations. As this is one of my areas of expertise, I feel that I can really make a difference!

What do you think the biggest safety concern is for students and how would you aim to address this?

The fact that many students, especially women*, feel unsafe in Nottingham after dark is unacceptable. I’ll address this by launching a survey of ‘problem areas’, then working with the council and police to improve street lighting and CCTV coverage in these areas.

I’ll be working to help connect more students with rewarding volunteering opportunities

How do you aim to improve the perception of students to the wider Nottingham community so that they are supported over the next year?

I’ll be working with local news to highlight the incredible work done by students and societies like Karnival and helping connect more students with rewarding volunteering opportunities.

COVID permitting, Ocean or Rock City?

If you love cheesy 2000s bangers as much as I do, there’s only one right answer – OCEAN!!!

Voting for the 2021 SU elections closes at 3pm on Friday 19th March.

You can read Muhammad’s manifesto here. The link to vote for is here.

