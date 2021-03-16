Meet The Candidates: Hamza Nouman for Environment And Social Justice Officer

Safa Shahid

Hamza Nouman is running in the 2021 SU elections for the role of Environment and Social Justice Officer. Impact’s Safa Shahid caught up with him to ask him a few questions.

What do you think makes you a good fit for this role?

From Democratic Procedures Committee to the NUS Delegate to the Halls Executive Committee, my experiences are a testament to my ability and desire to make a positive difference in our student community.

Specifically, as ESJ’s Campaigns Coordinator 2020-21, I was able to see how the network functions internally and which problems needed attention.

My manifesto is a culmination of changes that people want to see as opposed to my political agenda, which is why during campaigning you will see six different people explaining six different policy points as opposed to myself.

I want to leave a legacy behind that will shape the development of the Network

Why did you run for the role of Environment and Social Justice Officer?

ESJ Network was formed a couple of years ago and is in its infancy. From a news series to litter picking sessions, I want to leave a legacy behind that will shape the development of the Network.

I want to emphasise the importance of individual responsibility because, by closing our taps when not in use, individual actions translate into collective action.

What, in your eyes, are the existing problems? Has the pandemic amplified any of these issues?

Funding for the ESJ Network is criminally low. Alumni networking events can act as additional avenues of revenue.

COVID-19 has led to a distant relation between the ESJ Network and members, which I hope to rejuvenate by story sessions, pub quizzes etc.

Your manifesto mentions an Environment and Social Justice (ESJ) speaker series and Town Hall debates. Could you explain what this is and how do you intend to carry this out?

It is our responsibility to raise voices against environmental and social injustices

From the farmers’ protest in India to a struggle for democracy in Myanmar, as a global student community, it is our responsibility to raise voices against environmental and social injustices around the world. The speaker series aims to provide activists, from around the world, a platform in the form of panel discussions, podcasts and articles

As ESJ Campaigns Coordinator, I am organising the Town Hall debate on Wednesday the 17th, in collaboration with the Debating Union.

COVID permitting, Ocean or Rock City?

Ocean ESJ Social.

