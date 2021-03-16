Meet The Candidates: Rowan Buckley for Disabled Students’ Officer

Safa Shahid

Rowan Buckley is running in the 2021 SU elections for the role of Disabled Students’ Officer. Impact’s Safa Shahid caught up with them to ask them a few questions.

What do you think makes you a good fit for this role?

I have a lot of experience both as a Disabled student myself and also as an advocate in other SU roles, I’m passionate about the work, and I’m usually reasonably awake for my 9am Teams calls!

Why did you run for the role of Disabled Students’ Officer?

I think things could be better for Disabled students here at UoN, and I’m prepared to do my best to throw spoons at the problems until that happens.

What, in your eyes, are the existing problems?

The DSN (Disabled Students’ Network) isn’t a big Network and doesn’t have much outreach, which I plan to increase through more events, socials, and continuing Disability History Month. There’s also a lot of inaccessibility in the University, which I’ll be campaigning against through trying to keep measures like online learning – check out my manifesto for details!

Has the University done enough during the pandemic to accommodate Disabled students? If not, how will you aim to address it?

Absolutely not – this is a big concern and I’m working to make online learning more accessible (e.g. transcripts! Access breaks!) as well as campaigning for recognition from the University on where it needs to improve for its Disabled students

COVID permitting, Ocean or Rock City?

How about a hot cup of tea and some snacks in the sunshine?

Voting for the 2021 SU elections closes at Friday at 3pm. You can read Rowan Buckley’s manifesto here. The link to vote for is here.

Safa Shahid

Featured image courtesy of Chiara Crompton. No changes were made to this image.

