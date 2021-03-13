Modernised Journalism For GenZ By GenZ: A Conversation With Thred.

Interview by Abbie Turner. Article sponsored by Thred

I sat down with Charlie Coombs and Gemma Robinson, Editor-in-Chief and Community Development Manager respectively at Thred Media to discuss the organisation, what they hope to achieve and how you can get involved.

For those who aren’t familiar with Thred; they’re a youth-focused media publication which features daily coverage and analysis on all aspects of youth culture.

These aspects include:

Change

Culture

Tech

Style

Entrepreneurship

Charlie explained that Thred was founded in 2019 by Jenk Oz, a 15 year old entrepreneur, actor and presenter who has already been featured in Forbes and Business Insider and was voted ‘Top 20 Young Entrepreneurs To Watch 2017’ by Start-Up magazine. Originally he had set up another media and publishing company called iCoolKid that concentrated on pop culture, however as he got older he wanted to create a platform that was more focused on progressive topics and promoting positive social change.

They’re more versatile and modern in their ways of circulating stories and communicating with their audience

What sets Thred apart from conventional publications is that they don’t see themselves as an outlet but rather a hub where young people from all over the world can engage in and positively contribute to all things GenZ. They’re more versatile and modern in their ways of circulating stories and communicating with their audience as they’re taking advantage of how GenZ consume content; through social media. Not only do they frequently post on the likes of Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat, but they also upload videos to their Youtube channel and add playlists weekly to their Spotify account; there really is something for everyone!

Another exciting aspect of Thred is their private Discord server, called the ‘Social X Change’. Gemma explained how the server breaks down the traditional ‘outlet – audience’ relationship of journalism by actively encouraging a two way conversation between young people where they can discuss thought provoking topics in a safe and positive environment.

The Change Maker Network…. looks to offer GenZ the step up we all need to break into the working world

Click here to sign up to the ‘Social X Change’ and engage with like-minded individuals.

The Change Maker Network is yet another really cool initiative which looks to offer GenZ the step up we all need to break into the working world. These are the ways you can get involved:

Internships / Ambassadors / Discord Moderators /Youth Council Opportunities – Thred welcome any young people interested in gaining internship experience with a social enterprise to apply. Remote Writer Program – the opportunity for upcoming GenZ journalists to contribute content to Thred from wherever they may be.

A perfect way to build up your CV and LinkedIn Profiles!

To find out more about the Change Maker Network and the roles on offer click here and to apply for a role, register your interest by clicking here .

Alongside the Change Maker Network, Thred have recently launched the ‘Career Coach’.

Dan Kieran, the Career Coach, is currently the Career Advisor at the Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, so whether you need help writing a winning CV or guidance on your chosen career path, Thred have got you covered.

Simply email your questions thecareercoach@thredmedia.com and he will respond via a publication on Thred (You can also submit your questions anonymously if preferred).

every story featured has to have a ‘thred’ of positive social change, hopefully sparking an interest in young people on important and relevant issues

When asked what they hoped Thred would achieve going into the future, both Charlie and Gemma agreed on three main aims:

Creating positive change in the world – every story featured has to have a ‘thred’ of positive social change, hopefully sparking an interest in young people on important and relevant issues and starting the conversation amongst them. Creating a bigger name for themselves – they’re still relatively new to the scene and so they’re always looking for new ways to get their name out there. Founder Jenk Oz is hoping to connect with the younger end of GenZ by engaging with other young entrepreneurs on Instagram Lives and delivering Ted Talks, they also want to reach out to more Uni students, starting with articles just like this one! Growing the Change Maker Network – Thred want to help their community of young people by offering opportunities and providing resources to prepare them for job interviews, coursework, and other key aspects of young adult life.

I was instantly intrigued by Thred and so jumped at the opportunity to write this article and learn more about them

Personally I believe the conventional ways of journalism are too outdated to engage our generation and so it’s refreshing to see Thred break that mold and take a new approach.

I’ve also just signed up to receive Thred’s Newsletter, which will be launching within days and shares their most impactful articles, quick ways to enact change, their sustainable brand highlights, insights into Gen Z youth culture and any new job listings, amongst other things! All of this straight into your inbox, it’s perfect!

To sign up, click here and definitely check them out at www.thred.com to keep up to date with the latest social change focused news.

