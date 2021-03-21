SU Elections 2021 Winners: Union Development Officer – George Sullivan

Aidan Hall

George Sullivan has been elected as your new Union Development Officer for 2021/22. George was declared the winner after one round of voting with 434 votes. Impact’s Aidan Hall caught up with George to ask him a few questions.

What are you most looking forward to in your role?

Probably the town halls, when we manage to get Shearer West to sign up to them. Accountability is key and throughout the pandemic communication had been, until the first town hall, completely one way. Now these regular Town Halls and hopefully with more advertising to encourage high attendance we can keep the Vice chancellor in touch with the students she’s accountable to.

What was the highlight of your campaign?

Probably making the campaign video. It was a gorgeous day, there were so many awful outtakes and we got outside which was a great relief from sitting inside staring at social media all day.

Whilst I ran unopposed, I wanted to campaign just as hard as if I was in a field of seven, I really didn’t want to take it for granted

How will you be celebrating?

Unhappily I have work this weekend so roll on Sunday and hopefully it’s a nice day and I’ll probably have a few tins down Wollaton.

Congratulations again, is there anything you’d like to say to the people who voted for you?

Just thanks very much. Whilst I ran unopposed, I wanted to campaign just as hard as if I was in a field of seven, I really didn’t want to take it for granted. I’m just thankful for people reading the Manifesto and liking the ideas and voting.

Aidan Hall

Featured image courtesy of Chiara Crompton. No changes were made to this image.

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

To keep up to date with all the latest Impact News, you can also follow us on the Impact News’ Facebook and Twitter page.