SU Election Winners: Alice Kosse- Welfare & Wellbeing Officer

Joe Hughes

Alice Kosse has been elected as your new Welfare & Wellbeing Officer for 2021/22. Alice was declared the winner after four rounds of voting with 411 votes. Impact caught up with Alice to ask her a few questions:

What are you most looking forward to in your role?

I am so excited to get started on the role and, particularly, I am looking forward to working with amazing students and the other officers to further the cause that I care about so much. On the whole though, my passion is for improving student’s welfare and wellbeing so I am very excited to start putting my ideas into actions so that I can achieve my goals!

I really feel like I’m making connections with students

What was the highlight of your campaign?

The whole week was such a coffee filled blur (in the best way possible) but I think my favourite part was my CupOfKosse Mornings where I would be on Instagram Live for an hour talking to people about my campaign and my manifesto. I really felt like I was making connections with students and Welfare and Wellbeing is one of my favourite topics to talk about (as anyone who knows me will tell you!).

How will you be celebrating?

I am celebrating by hanging out with my housemates, maybe have a glass of prosecco and listening to some good music! My housemate’s birthday coincided with the result of the election so we have rented a hot tub for the garden for a few days which is an amazing way to celebrate both!

Is there anyone/any group you’d like to thank for supporting your campaign?

I would like to thank everyone who supported me but in particular I would like to thank my amazing housemates for being there for me and listening to me rant and stress about the smallest details of the campaign! They have been my absolute rock and the best campaign team a candidate could have wished for (hugely appreciate their pun skills with my ‘A Cup Of Kosse’ branding!) I would also like to thank all the groups that endorsed me, particularly Classics Society and Karnival!

Congratulations again, is there anything you’d like to say to the people who voted for you?

Thank you, thank you, thank you. I literally wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for you and I appreciate the faith and support that you have in me and my skills. I promise I will not let you down and I will work my absolute hardest!

Featured image courtesy of Chiara Crompton. No changes were made to this image.

