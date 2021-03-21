Talk to the Leaders and Make Yourself One- the Youth Speak Forum

This is a sponsored article

The world is moving to a place that most people are struggling to keep up with. To face this constantly changing environment and thrive in it, we have to constantly develop ourselves. Especially in the pandemic situation, the requirements to be employable are more challenging than ever.

As a fresh graduate, entering the job market is always a challenge. People are competing with each other in different aspects. Factors such as academic grades, having relevant work experiences, transferable skills and much more will affect the employability of each person. To add on to that, the massive disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is making it even harder. With the economic impact caused by the pandemic, businesses are struggling to keep themselves afloat. Opportunities to get employed are further limited. This setback has caused the decreasing trend of unemployment to reverse, reaching 5%, the highest since 2016 (Shown in the figure).

YouthSpeak Forum 2021 is a platform for young people to initiate meaningful dialogue with our esteemed speakers from different industries

In response to this, AIESEC is calling all the youth to join forces, and strive to manage this crisis together. AIESEC is the largest youth run organization in the world which believes that one of the key solutions to the world issues is by developing leadership in youth. Currently, AIESEC has 16 different local committees in the top universities in the UK which includes University College London (UCL), Imperial College London, University of Manchester, and University of Edinburgh. Working together with leaders from different industries, AIESEC is organising a national forum to take the first step towards resolving this crisis.

The YouthSpeak Forum 2021 is a platform for young people to initiate meaningful dialogue with our esteemed speakers from different industries. On the 27th of March, a group of young people and industry leaders will be assembled to take the initiative. YouthSpeak Forum 2021’s main focus is on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the United Nations. SDG #8, Decent Work and Economic Growth will be the priority topic of the forum. Our aim with this focus is to bring the young people one step closer to truly understanding what it is that businesses are looking for and how to be innovative in their desired fields while helping them meet people who share their sentiments.

Inspire, Engage, Act.

They will be sharing their personal experiences and what it takes to thrive in this world as young leaders

In YouthSpeak we target to Inspire the attendees through keynotes by speakers such as Nadia Whittome MP (the UK’s youngest MP, elected aged 23) and Larissa Kennedy (The President of NUS, representing over 600 Student Unions in the UK). They will be sharing their personal experiences and what it takes to thrive in this world as young leaders. We also have Arrival, LinkedIn’s No.1 Startup of 2020 to deliver a keynote. Valued at $3.3billion before launching its first product, they have managed to build what is referred to as a Unicorn, and they have done it not once, but twice.

Panel Discussions will also be part of the agenda to Engage the attendees in discussions about relevant topics. The focus of the panel discussions are designed to address the long existing social issues and also the ongoing trend of the societies. The four panel discussions we will be having are DIY Youth Leaders, Being an Influencer for Change, Sustainability in Business and also Reducing Inequalities. Jack Parsons, the UK’s Chief Youth Officer will be chairing for one of the panel discussions and more inspiring people will be leading the panel discussions.

TikTok’s representatives will guide the attendees on ways to improve employability

We will also have TikTok, the fastest-growing social network of today, to deliver a workshop during the event. Working together with TikTok, we provide a space for the attendees to Act for self development. Due to the current situation, the keywords in the working environment have been shifted to ‘internet’ and ‘virtual’. Both are very relevant to TikTok as a company since their focus is on the social media industry. During the workshop, TikTok’s representatives will guide the attendees on ways to improve employability.



AIESEC has made the first move towards a more sustainable future, now it’s your turn to join them. Take the first step now! Find out more about YouthSpeak Forum 2021 on instagram @youthspeakuk or the official website www.youthspeakuk.com

This is a sponsored article

Feature image granted to Impact for use by the owner.

In-article graph courtesy of the Office for National Statistics. No changes made to this graph at the time of use.

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.