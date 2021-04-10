The Science Show Episode 6 – The Pandemic

Matthew Bird & Ottilie Owen

Join Matt and Ottilie for this Coronavirus special of The Science Show. They hear from Nottingham academics Professor Eamonn Ferguson, Dr Bahar Tunçgenç, Professor Paul Crawford and Dr David Turner about their pandemic related research, from blood donation, to ‘cabin fever’ and mental health.

You can check out the ‘What’s Up With Everyone’ website here, as well as Professor Crawford’s new book discussing cabin fever and the pandemic here.

Featured image courtesy of Kit Sinclair and Impact Podcasts via Canva.

Theme music: Son of a Rocket by Kevin MacLeod

Link: incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/4391-son-of-a-rocket

License: creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Incidental music: Beauty Flow by Kevin MacLeod

Link: incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5025-beauty-flow

License: creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

