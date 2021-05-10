10 Decade Defining Oscar Looks: Top 10 Oscar looks from the past decade

Lucy Tombs

If you’re in need of some serious fashion inspiration, look no further than the Oscars! Impact writer Lucy will take you through some of the best looks from the past decade from some of the most stylish celebs around …

Zendaya, 2015:

Zendaya’s 2015 Oscar look has to my favourite look from the past decade. This gorgeous Vivienne Westwood gown was elegant yet understated and paired with her hair and natural glam, gave Zendaya an ethereal glow on the carpet. Part of the reason this look is so iconic is due to the criticism she received for wearing her hair in dreadlocks. Fashion reviewer Giuliana Rancic offensively stated that her hair made her look “like she smells like patchouli”. Her ignorant and racist comments came with massive backlash and Zendaya spoke out about the incident on social media. This look proved that her presence on the red carpet was needed and functioned “to remind people of colour that our hair is good enough”, Zendaya’s beauty definitely showcased this.

Janelle Monae, 2020:

Janelle Monae is known for taking risks on the red carpet, and her 2020 silver Ralph Lauren dress was a risk that paid off! This metallic, mesh gown had a draped hood which crowned Janelle’s head perfectly, she literally shined like a diamond at the Oscars. In fact, the dress had over 168,000 hand-embroidered Swarovski crystals sown into it and took a team of people to held Monae onto the carpet. All of this work was definitely worth it as Janelle Monae defined the 2020 Oscars and provided a look we will never forget.

3. Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman stepped out onto the 2018 carpet wearing an all-black Givenchy ensemble which paid homage to his film Black Panther. This outfit channelled royalty as it was beautifully embellished with silver detail which was coordinated with his shows and jewellery. Boseman’s departure from the traditional suit is what earns him his spot on this list and his commitment to the franchise will always be remembered as he held up the infamous Wakanda forever sign on the carpet.

4. Lady Gaga, 2019:

When Lady Gaga was nominated for her role in A Star is Born she dazzled on the red carpet. I mean, would you expect anything less than an iconic look from Lady Gaga? Her statement-making black Alexander McQueen gown inspired awe in many viewers. She paired it with a legendary Tiffany Diamond to create a glamourous carpet look which channelled elements of Audrey Hepburn. However, Gaga’s well-loved quirkiness was not lost as she added a pair of long black leather gloves to the outfit.

Billy Porter, 2019:

Billy Porter’s 2019 choice to wear a suit-gown to the Oscars was ground-breaking and pushed the boundaries of fashion in all the right ways. His looked was custom look created by Christian Siriano and was made from a luxurious black velvet. For Porter, wearing this dress was a moment of empowerment as he told Vogue that “My goal is to be a walking piece of political art every time I show up. To challenge expectations.”. Billy Porter continues to use fashion as a political mouthpiece and to step outside of the status quo. That is exactly what this look did and why it remains so unforgettable for many fashion enthusiasts.

Lupita Nyong’o, 2014:

Lupita used the 2014 Oscars to leave her mark on the red carpet as she stepped out in a stunning blue Prada dress. She stated that her dress was inspired by her hometown of Nairobi and that the colour blue has a lot of meaning to her as she associated it with her upbringing. This powder blue gown worked harmoniously with her silver headband and crescent earrings. The lightweight material allowed Lupita to glide along the carpet and will forever be one of my favourite Oscar looks.

Brad Pitt, 2020:

In 2020 Brad Pitt finally won his first Oscar for his role in Once Upon a Time. To mark the occasion, he wore a classic tuxedo from Italian menswear line Brioni with Fred Leighton jewels. His silk tie and well-tailored jacket gave off a classic dapper outfit, whilst his long 90s nostalgia hairstyle added a laid-back element to the look. Twitter immediately went nuts over Pitt’s appearance on the carpet, and this frenzy was only increased by his heart-warming reunion with Jennifer Aniston.

Jennifer Lawrence, 2011:

Back in 2011, before Jenifer Lawrence had made her first appearance as Katniss Everdeen, she was nominated for Best Actress for indie flick Winter’s Bone. Jennifer wowed viewer on the carpet as she wore a red Calvin Klein gown with minimalistic jewellery. Her hair and makeup really pulled this look together as she styled her hair in a Hollywood wavy blow dry and sported a classic smoky eye. This simple-yet-stunning dress immediately put Jennifer on the world’s radar and is a classic Oscar look.

Zendaya, 2021:

Personally, this year’s Oscar looks disappointed me, the only look that I really loved was Zendaya’s yellow Valentino gown! Zendaya always knows how to wow on a carpet and consequently, she had to appear on this list twice. Not only did this vibrant dress make her stand out on the carpet, but she paired it with over $6 million of diamonds! The central cut out of this dress complemented Zendaya’s slender figure and paid homage to Cher’s iconic look from the ‘70s. Her long, waved hair tied together this outfit and when blown around in the wind, gave her the perfect photo op.

Jennifer Aniston, 2013:

Jennifer Aniston’s crimson Valentino Haute Coutre gown was hard to miss at the 2013 Oscars as she served up a classic and glamorous look. She styled this dress with natural makeup and hair which allowed the gown to do all the talking. Whilst some critics were not too impressed by the simplicity of the dress, I think its bold colour choice and strapless silhouette was perfect for the occasion and complemented Aniston’s figure perfectly.

Featured image courtesy of @analogicus via pixabay. No changes made to this image. Image License found here.

In-article images courtesy of @zendaya_luv_ , @grownfolksmusic , @… via Twitter. No changes made to these images.

