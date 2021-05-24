Best Food Places In Beeston

Kayleigh Moore

With restrictions lifting, cafes and restaurants are now allowed to open again but its not just Nottingham City Centre with great food. Beeston is a hub for great dining, whether it’s an afternoon coffee or a meal out to celebrate the end of exams, there are some great places to check out!

Chao Chao

This is a new restaurant that celebrates South East Asian food whilst giving it a modern twist. They have stores in Beeston, Arnold and West Bridgford so they probably deliver in your area. I tried the takeaway for the first time a couple weeks ago trying both some classic dishes I already love and trying something new.

The prawn toast was amazing, not too greasy but still crispy. I also tried their pork belly bao buns, something I had never had before and though they were nice I’m not sure they were worth the price at £6.50 for the portion size. I also ordered their BBQ ribs and spring rolls both of which tasted great. Overall a great independent Asian takeaway even if the prices were a little higher than I expected.

Bendigo Lounge

This is one of my favourite places to go in Beeston, especially for brunch, but they also do a great quiz night (pre-COVID and hopefully again soon). They are part of the Lounge bar chain that also own Cosy Club so if you have been to a different Lounge bar or Cosy Club, it is the same type of restaurant.

The menu includes classic brunch items, burgers, and a range of tapas items if you want something smaller. The staff in here are always super friendly and dogs are also welcome, which I would say is a bonus. Food portions can be a little small, but I think that the atmosphere more than makes up for it. Would recommend for a date night or brunch with your friends.

The Circle Eatery Beeston

This eatery has been on my ‘to visit list’ for a while and I am looking forward to visiting soon. They have two menus depending on when you visit. The brunch menu has their circle big breakfast which looks amazing but also avocado on toast for if you want something smaller.

For lunch they offer a range of Gyros as well as salad, but their evening menu is where I get excited. The homemade pizzas that feature on their Instagram never fail to make me hungry and I cannot wait to try one, they also offer pasta dishes and burgers.

Birds Bakery

This Nottinghamshire bakery is a staple of most high streets in Nottingham so after walking past a few times I finally went into the one in Beeston. I was not disappointed. The freshly baked rolls tasted so good and were still crusty the next day which is a true achievement. I also tried a lamb and mint bake for my lunch, which was super nice and different to other bakes I’ve had before. So, if you happen to be in Beeston and want to support a local bakery I would 100% recommend as the produce was top quality and the staff were also really friendly.

Kayleigh Moore

Article image one and two courtesy of Kayleigh Moore via Instagram.

Article image three courtesy of Circle Eatery via Instagram.

Article image four courtesy of Bird’s Bakery via Instagram.

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

If you can’t get enough of Impact Lifestyle then like our Facebook page, or, join our group to get involved as a contributor. If you want to hear more from Impact Food, follow us on Instagram!