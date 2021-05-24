Five Minute Meals

Aleyna Adamson

With exam season upon us, stresses are high and time to cook and prepare meals is tight. Here I talk about some of my favourite things to eat when I’m pushed for time yet still want something tasty, filling, and nutritious.

Peanut Butter and Banana on Toast

Peanut butter and banana on toast is the perfect breakfast for a busy day. With this meal only taking a few minutes to prepare, it can leave you feeling full and fuelled for hours ahead. It’s the perfect study food!

Ingredients:

1 banana

Peanut butter

Slice of bread

Honey (or alternative)

Optional- sprinkle of cinnamon/chia seeds

Method:

Toast the slice of bread to your liking Whilst the bread is toasting slice up the banana into half a centimetre slices Once the toast is ready spread as much peanut butter as you like on the toast Stick the banana slices on the peanut butter toast Drizzle with honey or an alternative Optional – sprinkle some cinnamon or chia seeds on the toast as a finishing touch

Berry Smoothie

Smoothies are super simple food to make that can be light and refreshing on a warm day. You can add all sorts of ingredients and combinations to give your smoothie a bit of variety.

By adding oats and/or protein powder this will make the smoothie filling and can give you energy to study. Adding fruits and spinach can give you a serving of greens and vitamins for the day!.

I would recommend choosing to use frozen fruits over fresh fruits because they can save you money and give your smoothie a thicker and creamer texture.

Ingredients:

Handful of blueberries

Handful of raspberries

1 banana

Handful of spinach

½ cup of rolled oats

1 cup of oat milk (or alternative)

Optional – Drizzle of honey(or alternative) and protein powder

Method:

Add all of the ingredients to a blender Optional – add honey or an alternative for extra sweetness Blend! If the smoothie is too thick add extra oat milk or water and blend again

Halloumi Wrap

Who doesn’t love wraps? This halloumi wrap is one of my favourite quick and easy meals to eat whilst I’m busy. It tastes amazing and it’s full of veggies making it a balanced and nutritious meal to fuel you whilst you study. Wraps also make the perfect meal to take on the go. They’re easy to pop in your bag for a study session outside on a sunny day.

Ingredients:

1 wrap

Tbsp of hummus

Handful of spinach (or other salad leaves)

Handful of sliced peppers

3 slices of halloumi

Method:

Put a frying pan on the stove and turn onto medium heat Place the 3 halloumi slices onto the pan and fry for about 1 minute on each side until they turn slightly golden brown Whilst the halloumi is frying, chop you peppers into slices Spread a table spoon of hummus onto the wrap Add the spinach on top of the hummus then add the peppers When the halloumi is cooked add on top of the spinach and peppers Wrap up the wrap This wrap can be enjoyed hot or cold!

