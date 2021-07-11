84% Support Wearing Face Masks After 19th July

Lauren McGaun

An exclusive survey from Impact Magazine has found that 84% of our surveyed social media followers support wearing face masks in enclosed spaces to protect others, after the 19th July.

The survey found that 155 people were likely to wear face masks on public transport and crowded areas, whereas 29 were against the idea.

The results came after a surge in Covid-19 cases over recent weeks, leading to many, especially younger people, having to self isolate after being pinged by the NHS test and trace app.

The figures for the latest 24-hour period show a further 31,772 coronavirus cases and 26 deaths, resulting in a 27% rise of Covid cases in the past week.

Whilst 66% of adults are now fully vaccinated, there still remains some delay in vaccinations for the younger population and hospitalisations have more than doubled in the past week.

Whilst the PM was initially reluctant to continue with any legal restrictions, urging common sense for what has been described as ‘freedom day’, reports now suggest that a legal requirement for mask wearing in many indoor places will remain in place.

Opposition parties have argued that it would be “irresponible” to lift the legal requirement for mask wearing indoors whilst cases continue to surge, insisting that there is no scientific basis for its removal.

Boris Johnson will confirm in a Downing Street press conference tomorrow if all legal restrictions will be removed on 19th July.

Speaking on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, the vaccines minister, Nadhim Zahawi, said wearing masks “will help the whole country” fight the virus cautiously. Lauren McGaun

