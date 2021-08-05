‘’A Respectful Yet Welcome Reminder Of Pre-Covid Gigging’’ – Live Review: easy life @ Rough Trade Nottingham

Amrit Virdi

After the live music industry suffered a 16-month shutdown, easy life made a triumphant return to gigging at Nottingham’s Rough Trade on the 22nd July, the week ‘freedom’ was granted to all of us. Amrit Virdi gives her thoughts on one of Nottingham’s first concerts post-lockdown.

For the past 8 years, concerts and live music have been a big part of my life, so when the pandemic hit the closure of the industry was disappointing to say the least. Whilst virtual gigs still took place, nothing quite beats the feeling of hearing authentic music in person, surrounded by people who are just as passionate as you are. So when Leicester-based band easy life announced a slew of record store shows and album signings coinciding with the release of their debut album ‘life’s a beach’, I jumped at the opportunity to buy a ticket.

The down-to-earth and friendly nature of the band was exhibited as they waved to everyone through the windows and posed for pictures

As the queue, and excitement, of the 150 gig-goers built up outside of Nottingham’s Rough Trade, the down-to-earth and friendly nature of the band was exhibited as they waved to everyone through the windows and posed for pictures. The album signing only emphasised this, as they were happy to chat to fans and agreed to selfies. Additionally, the small capacity of the venue meant that the show was a respectful yet welcome reminder of pre-covid gigging; it made me comfortable to ease myself back into going to bigger shows again, and I think the band’s decision to tour in smaller venues was a good one.

In terms of the music itself, easy life didn’t disappoint. They definitely knew how to please a crowd of music lovers. The energy from the band, particularly of frontman Murray Matravers was unmatchable, as he effortlessly bounced around the small stage despite the extreme heat which we had to deal with on the day. The set opened with fan favourite sunday, as the setlist contained songs from across the band’s growing discography – I just wish the show was longer than 50 minutes to give room for even more music.

Although moshpit levels were at their highest when the band sung their biggest hits such as skeletons and pockets, the crowd sung along and remained interested even when deeper cuts including homesickness and living strange from ‘life’s a beach’ were performed. When my personal favourite sangria was played, the crowd did an excellent job of filling in for Arlo Parks on her verse.

Matraver’s vocals sounded almost identical to the studio versions of the tracks, which is a testament to the talent of the young band

While the small venue led to the absence of big show theatrics, the band knew how to light up the room with their musicality and stage presence. Matraver’s vocals sounded almost identical to the studio versions of the tracks, which is a testament to the talent of the young band. Being able to banter with the crowd, they paid special attention to their superfans, even giving one the mic to take the reigns of living strange. Such personal touches are what I missed about live music, as being able to connect with artists is what really brings the music to life.

If this gig was any thing to go by, it’s safe to say that live music is back and better than ever. ‘life’s a beach’ is available to stream and buy now.

