The Lathums Announce Their Debut Album ‘How Beautiful Life Can Be’

Victoria Mileson

Wigan-based indie band The Lathums have announced the release of their highly anticipated debut album, ‘How Beautiful Life Can Be’. It is due on 24th September 2021.

We have butterflies in our stomachs whilst writing this and it’s difficult to find the right words. Our debut album ‘How Beautiful Life Can Be’ will be released on 24/09/21 to all whom wish to feel part of something. Pre order now – https://t.co/d3S57XycSK pic.twitter.com/rQsX7zlakn — THE LATHUMS (@TheLathums) July 30, 2021

The album was recorded at Liverpool’s Parr Street Studios and was produced by The Coral’s James Skelly and Chris Taylor.

The band have described the album as “a culmination of who we are as human beings, thoughts and happiness and deepest fears”

The album follows the release of the title track in June.

The album will feature some re-recordings of previous singles, along with some brand-new tracks. The previously self-released songs have been polished for the 12-track album’s release.

To celebrate the 12-track album’s release, the band shared a video for the re-recording of one of their biggest hits, The Great Escape

To celebrate the announcement, the band have shared a video for the re-recording of one of their biggest hits, The Great Escape. The video shows behind the scenes clips of the band over the years, serving as a testament to how far they've come.

The Lathums are currently preparing for their expanded 21-date UK tour this Autumn, which includes Nottingham’s Rock City on 2nd October 2021.

‘How Beautiful Life Can Be’ can be pre-ordered here.

Featured image courtesy of Rob Allen / Perspective Communications. Permission to use granted to Impact. No changes were made to this image.

In-article image 1 courtesy of @thelathums via twitter.com. No changes made to this image.

In-article image 2 courtesy of @thelathums via instagram.com. No changes made to this image.

In-article image 3 courtesy of The Lathums via youtube.com. No changes made to this image.

