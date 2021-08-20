Arctic Monkeys Have Reportedly Recorded Their Seventh Album

Rose Hitchens

A new Arctic Monkeys album is seemingly on the way, after a hotel accidently revealed on their website that the band had been recording new music from June to July of this year.

Earlier this week, a four-star hotel located on the Suffolk Coast inadvertently revealed that the Sheffield-based rock band were recording a new album. A now-removed post on the Butley Priory website stated that the band had recorded a new album at the venue from June to July of 2021.

The post read: “We’ve had a band staying for the last month recording. Musicians love the acoustics in the Great Hall and Drawing room, with their huge vaulted ceilings. Being serenaded while watering and weeding the garden, listening to the double bass, drums and piano wafting out of the open double doors, was pretty nice. Thank you, Arctic Monkeys.”

Speculation of a new album being recorded was furthered when a picture was posted to social media of the hotel’s chef alongside band members Jamie Cook, Nick O’Malley, Matt Helders, and Alex Turner.

The Butley Priory Hotel has been quick to remove any mention of the Arctic Monkeys from their website, but this hasn’t stopped fans from rapidly sharing the news of around social media.

Prior to this, there had been speculation that Arctic Monkeys were working on new music. The band’s manager Ian McAndrew had stated in an interview in late-2020 that a new album was on the way. According to their manager, the band were originally meant to record new music in Summer 2020 but were unable to due to travel restrictions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

More recently, in January of this year Arctic Monkey’s drummer Matt Helders revealed in an Instagram live that a new Arctic Monkeys album was on the way. “There’s definitely a desire from our end to do a new record, as soon as we can,” Helders told fans, noting that the coronavirus pandemic has slowed-down the process of recording a new album.

This will be the first full-length album the band have released since their 2018 record ‘Tranquillity Base Hotel and Casino’

The new album, which has been dubbed ‘AM7’ by fans, will be the seventh album from the Sheffield-based four-piece. This will be the first full-length album the band have released since their 2018 record ‘Tranquillity Base Hotel and Casino’ which debuted at number one in the UK.

Featured image courtesy of Alterna2 via Flickr. Image license found here. No changes made to this image.

In-article image courtesy of @crispygeniusfish via instagram.com. No changes made to this image.

