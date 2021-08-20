Ten Of The Most Commonly Forgotten Items When Packing For University

Isabelle Raikes

Once you’ve secured a place at university, and the excitement has died down, the next step is to start packing. This can seem like a mammoth task, especially if your university is a long way from your hometown, or you’ve never moved house before.

With so much to pack: bedding, books, toiletries, all your clothes, it can be hard to know where to start, and it’s very easy to forget essential things.

To help you make sure you don’t miss anything important from your checklist, the team at virtual storage provider Lovespace have drawn from their own university experiences, alongside research from chats on Student Room, to find out what are cited as some of the most commonly forgotten items when packing for university.

Clothes hangers

It’s very easy to pack your entire wardrobe into your suitcase, travel up to university and then realise you’ve got nothing to hang it up with. Taking a few coat hangers will save you a lot of time when you start setting up your room and can put everything away without delay.

Paracetamol and Ibuprofen

Possibly the true unsung heroes of Freshers week, Paracetamol and Ibuprofen are essentials for any student. These tiny packets are easy to forget but are important to help fend off hangovers or all-nighter related headaches.

Wedging the door open shows your flatmates that you’re trying to be social and are open to hang out with them

A door wedge

Fight the temptation to shut yourself in your room when you move in. Wedging the door open shows your flatmates that you’re trying to be social and are open to hang out with them. Plus, a door wedge is always essential to help extend communal spaces when you have people come round.

Batteries

You will always need batteries. Whether they’re for fairy lights, kitchen scales or a speaker. So, make sure you remember to pack a few different types, in the chaos of freshers week, you’re bound to forget to buy some.

Health, ID and travel documents

Make sure you pack your passport and driver’s license – you will need a form of ID at some point. It’s also helpful to have a copy of your vaccination records, any prescriptions, and your NHS number so that it’s simple for you to register at a GP.

An extension lead

The average student room tends to have a very limited number of plug sockets, and with the amount of electricals that most students bring to university, an extension lead will make sure you can power everything anyway.

Face paint, Vaseline, and glitter

You never know what kinds of events you will be attending at university. Packing face paint and glitter, and Vaseline to help apply it will make sure you’re ready to celebrate anything whether it’s a sports game or a night out.

A bottle opener is an essential item, you’re not getting into those beers without it!

A bottle opener or corkscrew

We don’t recommend taking as many kitchen utensils as you have at home with you, you’ll only clog up the kitchen. However, a bottle opener is an essential item, you’re not getting into those beers without it!

Chargers and converters

Chargers can easily slip your mind, and you’ll have trouble taking notes on your laptop without them. Similarly, many laptops now only use USB C ports. Having a converter will allow you to connect to older devices like printers and library computers around campus.

Smart or occasion clothes

If your university throws many formal events or functions, then having smart clothes will be a necessity. They will also be handy for any impromptu networking events, job interviews or internship opportunities that come your way.

If you’re still feeling at a loss about where to begin packing, you can find more expert tips about packing and what to take to university from the Lovespace team here.

Featured image courtesy of Michal Balog via Unsplash.

