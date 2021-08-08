Drake Confirms His Sixth Album ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Will Be Released Soon

Melina Williams

Drake has announced that his sixth studio album, titled ‘Certified Lover Boy’, will be released this year. Melina Williams tells us everything we know about the album so far.

Produced by Noah ‘40’ Shebib, famous for the emotional, atmospheric sound so often heard in Drake’s music, the album will include last summer’s single Laugh Now Cry Later, featuring Lil Durk. This track was released in August 2020 with a music video.

Drake first announced the news of a new album during a live concert

Back in April 2019, Drake first announced the news of a new album during a live concert, and in the coming June he dropped a hint through an Instagram post captioned: “Album Mode”.

2018 was the release year of Drake’s last studio album, ‘Scorpion’, and on his 34th birthday in October 2020, he announced that its follow-up was set for release in January 2021 through a teaser trailer.

‘Certified Lover Boy’ will be out by the end of the summer

However, later that month, Drake confessed that “between surgery and rehab, his energy has been dedicated to recovery”, and ‘Certified Lover Boy’ will be out by the end of the summer. He is believed to have undergone knee surgery, but is fully recovered now.

At the end of July, on Sound 42’s “Fri Yiy” Radio Show, Drake finally revealed that the album is in fact “cooked”, and that he is looking forward to sharing it.

Drake says “Certified Lover Boy” is cooked. pic.twitter.com/nyYHDFeg7O — Rap Alert (@rapalert4) July 31, 2021

There has been speculation as to who will be featuring on the album, with the likes of Future, French Montana and possibly PARTYNEXTDOOR thought to be making an appearance, suggesting a star-studded line-up.

Further speculation concerns the exact release date

Further speculation concerns the exact release date, with many suggesting that Drake is planning for the album to drop sometime in August, putting it into direct competition with ‘Donda’, the tenth studio album from American rapper Kanye West. ‘Donda’ has suffered its own delays, leaving waiting fans frustrated.

