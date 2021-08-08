Spotlight On Nottingham – Interview: KAP

Kiah Tooke

Following the release of her new single Don’t Let Me Go, Nottingham’s very own KAP caught up with Impact’s Kiah Tooke to discuss her favourite things about the city, her musical influences, and her plans for the rest of 2021.

How would you describe your sound?

I’d describe my style as a mixture of RnB, UK garage with a fusion of pop!

How did you decide to pursue a musical career?

I always knew I wanted to be a singer since I was three years old, I’d always be performing in school assemblies and shows. I know I’ve only got one shot at life and would rather chase my dreams, so that’s why I decided music!

My biggest influences would definitely be my family as I’ve grown up in a musical family

Who are your biggest musical influences?

My biggest influences would definitely be my family as I’ve grown up in a musical family but also Freddie Mercury, I’ve been so fascinated with him since I was a little girl and always looked up to how incredible his vocal range and performances were.

Who would be your dream person to collaborate with on a song?

Brandy or Lily Allen! I love them both and their songs have always been a part of big moments in my life. To write songs with Lily Allen would be a dream come true!

What’s your favourite part about performing live?

Connecting with an audience, there is nothing like it! The energy that’s created sends you to another world.

My FAVOURITE part of Nottingham has to be Deeper Than Roots Studios in Hockley – that’s where the magic happens!

What’s your favourite part about living in Nottingham?

I love the creative scene and the networking; I’ve met so many amazing and talented people. But my FAVOURITE part of Nottingham has to be Deeper Than Roots Studios in Hockley – that’s where the magic happens!

What can we expect following the release of Don’t Let Me Go?

After collaborating with Nottingham EMCEE Smedz, I will be featuring on his upcoming single, FLY, which will be released this August. I have more collaborations coming, as well as my own singles later on this year. Following the release of Don’t Let Me Go, you can watch me live in shows across Nottingham, Bristol and London.

Check out KAP on Spotify:

