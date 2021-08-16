Holly Humberstone Announces New EP ‘The Walls Are Way Too Thin’

Victoria Mileson

Grantham born singer-songwriter Holly Humberstone has announced the details of her second EP, ‘The Walls Are Way Too Thin’. The EP is set for release on 5th November, following her 2020 debut EP, ‘Falling Asleep At The Wheel’.

According to NME, “In her music, she has a knack for pairing her astute observations with soaring instrumentals, and her upcoming EP ‘The Walls Are Way Too Thin’ sees her powerful song-writing at its best.”

Alsoooooo by the way my 6 track EP The Walls Are Way Too Thin is coming November 5th babyyyyyy ?? it’s available to pre-order on vinyl, cassette or cd now, including signed copies on my store & Amazon, plus a clear LP exclusive to HMV xxxx https://t.co/ZB0NhooZ4I pic.twitter.com/gl81oh4o58 — Holly Humberstone (@HolHumberstone) August 4, 2021

Ahead of the EP release, Humberstone shared her new single Please Don’t Leave Just Yet, which was co-written by her childhood icon, the 1975’s Matty Healy, and Nottingham-based producer, Rob Milton.

The song is about wanting someone to stay so badly

“The song is about wanting someone to stay so badly, even if only for five more minutes, because you know how much it’ll hurt when they leave,” Humberstone explained to DIY magazine. “I think the desperation in the words really sums up how I was feeling at the time and how so many people must’ve been feeling last year when we were all completely starved of human connection!”

The EP’s title track focuses on Humberstone’s relocation to London in early 2019, where the walls of her shared flat with strangers were literally too thin. She recounts how she could never fully relax in her new home: “I heard you talking ‘till the morning / Heavy whispers from the next room”.

This EP represents a feeling of being lost

“This EP represents a feeling of being lost,” she told NME, “It’s the kind of lost that makes you question who you are and where you belong. So lost that someone might need to find you again because you can’t find yourself. That’s how it felt to move to Liverpool, then London, and be in transit between cities and never settling.”

Earlier this year, Humberstone shared the singles Haunted House and The Walls Are Way Too Thin. She is currently working towards a full-length album and is preparing for a full UK tour in October and November.

