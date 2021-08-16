Scuf Gaming: Sexual Harassment Claims

Cora-Laine Moynihan

Over the past few weeks, in light of the California State DFEH v. Activision Blizzard sexual harassment lawsuit, employees working in the gaming industry have come forward detailing similar experiences of harassment and hostile work environments. Cora explores why Scuf Gaming is the latest company to face these allegations.

To play video games for an extended period requires immense focus, enjoyment, and most importantly– resistance to getting Carpal Tunnel. One of the many ways gamers optimise their playing time is by optimising their set-ups. For console gamers, that means having the best controllers they can get their hands on.

she highlights numerous occasions of micro-aggressions and bouts of sexual harassment

At ten years old, Scuf Gaming is a global leading figure in the creation of high-performance gaming controllers. However, the company now joins other worldwide gaming companies in addressing claims of sexual harassment in the workplace. On Monday 9th August, Twitter user @vivisquid posted about their harmful experience working for Scuf Gaming via a TwitLonger. In the detailed explanation of her two years at Scuf, she highlights numerous occasions of micro-aggressions and bouts of sexual harassment

Recounting the ordeal, Vivi states that “it’s been over a year and my feelings are still incredibly hurt” and states that since she is bound to an NDA obligation; all she can share are her personal experiences with other employees. Those experiences included inappropriate and unwanted touching, gender and race discrimination, and improper handling of complaints.

My Experience Working at Scuf Gaming for 2+ Years



Read: https://t.co/9ygAsfJAny — vivi ? (@vivisquid) August 9, 2021

To make matters worse, Vivi later added to Twitter that she was unable to lodge complaints with HR since her key card was denied (as were many others) from accessing the office space where the HR department was based. Rather, she was expected to get permission to access HR from her managers and harassers – stripping them of any confidentially and privacy.

one last thing



so we had keycards to travel through the building. but if you weren't a "higher level worker", your keycard didn't have access to the front office area of the building.



which was where HR was located



which meant you had to ask for permission to go speak to HR… — vivi ? (@vivisquid) August 9, 2021

As with Activision Blizzard, Scuf Gaming is described as a male-dominated and hostile environment for female employees. Women are treated as ‘invaders’ of the men’s den and are reminded of this every day. Another employee anonymously spoke with Dexerto, reinforcing Vivi’s claims and stated that they had “witnessed and experienced sexism, emotional abuse, sexual harassment, and diversity issues.” In one instance, a co-worker had touched their inner thigh, leaving the latter deeply uncomfortable. Similar behaviour continued and was dismissed by HR with the assumption that “he probably didn’t mean it.”

How can women be encouraged to join an industry that continues to be hostile towards them?

With the weight of both of these claims on their shoulders, it is no surprise that Scuf Gaming has responded with an announcement that they are investigating the allegations and planning to act accordingly. Considering that 40% of gamers worldwide are women, but only 24% of employees within the gaming industry are, it is no wonder that women are dissuaded from working in the industry. Enabling harassment towards women and toxic workplaces like those described in the Activision Blizzard Lawsuit and Vivi’s claims only further this gender divide.

How can women be encouraged to join an industry that continues to be hostile towards them?

As more and more female employees come forward about their experiences within gaming companies, perhaps the industry will finally tackle these injustices and implement the changes necessary to make gaming a more welcoming medium to women.

Cora-Laine Moynihan

Featured image courtesy of @eckaphotos via Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

In-article image 1 courtesy of @fedevitale via Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

In-article images 2 and 3 courtesy of @vivisquid via twitter.com . No changes were made to these images.

In-article image 4 courtesy of Tim Mossholder via Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

For more content including Uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

To keep up to date with all the latest Impact News, you can also follow us on the Impact News’ Facebook and Twitter page.