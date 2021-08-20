Interview: Suns Up

Gemma Cockrell

Gemma Cockrell caught up with Sussex based indie band Suns Up in the lead up to the release of their new EP ‘Whatever Happened, It’s Alright Now’.

What are the overall themes of your upcoming EP ‘Whatever Happened, It’s Alright Now’?

The overarching theme of the EP is reflection. Looking back at places we’ve lived, things we’ve done, feelings we’ve felt and understanding what those experiences mean to us now and how they’ve shaped us as individuals and as a band.

Absolutely everything about this EP was influenced by the place we grew up

How did returning to your hometown of Chichester influence and inspire the EP?

It inspired everything about the EP – not just the way we wrote the songs and what we were actually writing about, but also the way we put the whole thing together. The EP was recorded in West Sussex, and all of our visual content was filmed in the same area. So absolutely everything about this EP was influenced by the place we grew up.

Whatever Happened, It’s Alright Now is about being in a relationship that feels like it’s going round in circles

What was the inspiration behind the EP’s title track?

Whatever Happened, It’s Alright Now is about being in a relationship that feels like it’s going round in circles. It’s about recognising where things aren’t going right, and working together to try and fix them.

What is your favourite song from the EP and why?

We first played Whatever Happened, It’s Alright Now live at our last two shows before we all locked down. We’ve held onto it patiently until now and we’re really excited to share it with everyone – so that’s probably the favourite.

Are there any other bands or artists who influenced the sound of the EP?

We listened to a lot of Phoenix and Bombay Bicycle Club when we were writing the EP and they’ve no doubt influenced our sound, not just on this EP, but on all of our work.

How do you feel you have evolved as a band since you started releasing music back in 2019?

I think we have a better understanding about why we’re writing songs, and what we’re writing them about. That has made our music more honest, and I think more authentic.

We’ve got a couple dates lined up supporting The Futureheads before playing our first headline show in almost two years at The Social in London

What are your plans following the EP’s release, have you got any touring planned?

We’re finish off our next EP which we’ll start releasing later this year. We’ve got a couple dates lined up supporting The Futureheads before playing our first headline show in almost two years at The Social in London.

‘Whatever Happened, It’s Alright Now’ by Suns Up is out now.

