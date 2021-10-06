“Heart-Warming Yet Comedic Show Filled To The Brim With Socially-Conscious Topics” – TV Review: Sex Education – Season 3

Katie Hardy

The third season of the hit Netflix series Sex Education sees characters we’ve grown to love

face an array of new challenges, attitudes, and life events; all while upholding the reputation

of an emotional yet comedic show packed full to the brim with socially-conscious and

relevant issues. Katie Hardy shares her full thoughts…

We’ve all been there, right? Maybe you’re sat in a PSHE class or an assembly with your year

group, and your teacher is thrilled to announce you’ll have some sex ed lessons. Somehow you

and your classmates find yourselves sat in front of a strange and outdated video about the

importance of abstinence and not getting pregnant. It’s a random and non-inclusive set of ideas

that leave you feeling excluded, none the wiser, or just plain weirded out.

This archaic and old-fashioned attempt at sex education is exactly what Moordale High’s new

headteacher, Hope Haddon (Jemima Kirk) wants to put on the agenda. The new

series of the hit Netflix show Sex Education sees her attempts at removing the ‘sex school’ label

from Moordale, and replacing it with one which is proper, sensible, and absolutely nothing to do

with sex.

filled to the brim with relevant and socially-conscious topics

The third venture of this series continues its no-holes-barred portrayal of intimacy and

relationships, sustaining its reputation as a heart-warming yet comedic show filled to the brim with

relevant and socially-conscious topics. It tackles the gender binary, premature birth, perceptions

of HIV and AIDS, sexual assault, trauma, and sexuality to name a few, all while drawing viewers in

with complex and lovable characters; new and old.

Otis discovers that a casual, no-strings-attached relationship may be more difficult than anticipated as he navigates life with Ruby; Eric’s relationship with Adam is put to the test as they both battle stigma and the closet. Maeve’s

relationship with her Mum and sister portrays a complex and damaged family trying to make it

work, while Jean’s dynamic with Jakob makes her question what family means, too.

As with previous seasons, what sits at the heart of this show is the portrayal of diverse and unorthodox

families, relationships, and people, all of whom have their own relatable and not-so-relatable (the

poo incident – I hope none of you have done that…) problems. A central part of this season is the

clash between Hope’s archaic and old-fashioned ideas about how sex education should be

taught in schools, and the modern, contemporary views held by Jean and most of the students.

In particular, Hope locks horns with new character Cal, a non-binary student who challenges her

strict rules about uniform and conformity. Through the friendship between Cal and Jackson,

topics such as pronouns, gendered language and gender expression are explored – all topics

which require more positive representation in the media.

characters that you probably hated at the end of series 2 might end up being some of your favourites

This is a fast-paced and packed season, more so than the previous ones, full of equally

heart-warming and heart-breaking moments. Characters that you probably hated at the end of

series 2 might end up being some of your favourites, and some of your favourites might just turn

sour. Don’t worry, though – at the end of the day, it’s still a show about an awkward and nerdy

teenager whose Mum happens to be a sex therapist. Oh, and by the way, you’ll want to brace

yourself for Adam’s poem in the final episode. Just saying.

In-article images courtesy of @sexeducation via instagram.com. No changes made to these images.

