‘True Joy Of Being Back In An Unsocially Distanced Crowd’- Live Review: ‘The Reunion’ Club MTV/ NHS GIG @ Village Underground, Shoreditch

On Wednesday 14th September Club MTV partnered with the NHS in delivering ‘The Reunion’, an exclusive gig for those who are vaccinated and aged between 18 and 30, in an attempt to boost vaccine uptake amongst young people. Abi Kara-Fernandes shares her thoughts on the experience…

The gig was completely free to those with at least one jab, and hosted a star studded line up, including Young-T and Bugsey and Rudimental. Although taking place in Shoreditch, the gig was accessible to everyone in the UK, as Megabus even offered travel from five pick up points across the country, to the Generator Hostel, where winners were also given accommodation for the night.

After travelling from Birmingham on the Megabus and even being given a goodie bag for the journey, there was just enough time to check out the hostel and grab some dinner before getting ready for the night. Upon arrival at the venue Village Underground, we were treated to the first of DJs Andy Purnell and Martin 2 Smoove’s three sets of the night. They very nearly stole the show for me, providing a perfect remix of modern and throwback r’n’b. In between this was the just as talented Doctor/DJ Bodalia who further appeased the much needed dance beat, as well as singer Kelli-Leigh. Her powerful voice filled the venue and surprised many by her long list of features, such as being the uncredited vocalist in Duke Dumont’s “I Got U”.

Headliners Young T and Bugsey and Rudimental alike both gave performances whose only flaw remained how short the sets were. With such a small venue, the experience was extremely intimate and the true joy of being back in an unsocially distanced crowd boosted the atmosphere even further. With more than 80% of people aged 16 and over in the UK having received 2 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine already, The Reunion was a perfect tribute to the young people who have been doing their best to protect their peers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Abi Kara-Fernandes

In-article images courtesy of @seedmarketing via instagram.com. No changes made to these images.

