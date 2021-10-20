TYSON FURY: FROM HELL AND BACK

Edward Waldron

Back in 2017, you would have struggled to find a boxing fan who believed Tyson Fury was capable of any type of comeback, never mind one of which would see the Briton back on top of the heavyweight pile. Weighing 150kg and having “no motivation” to ever fight again, the former Champion’s days at the top of heavyweight boxing seemed over. Yet, fast forward to the present day and Fury is seen as one of the greatest not only of the division but of all time.

Fury is an example of an athlete who struggled in the aftermath of his own success. The issue for the Gypsy King was not with boxing but what to do after. He had achieved the only goal he had ever set in beating his true idol (beating Klitschko on points, his first defeat for 11 years) and with that now had a huge hole in his motivation of what he wanted to achieve.

He sunk heavily into alcohol and drugs, maintaining little care for his primed athleticism. Two years later, the man was a shadow of his former self, weighing 400lb and having little regard for his mental health, or his family. Fury himself described his state as “suicidal” and of being in some “really dark places” through depression and anxiety.

He sought medical help, and within a year was back in the ring, defeating Sefer Seferi and Francesco Pianeta before setting up a super fight with WBC champion Deontay Wilder

It was then, in an attempt to kill himself, that Fury heard a voice begging for him to stop. He maintains that at that moment, he decided to get himself out of the rut, for himself and his family. He sought medical help, and within a year was back in the ring, defeating Sefer Seferi and Francesco Pianeta before setting up a super fight with WBC champion Deontay Wilder.

The Wilder trilogy fight solidifies Fury as one of the greats. Coming into the fight with limited fitness training, Fury controlled the battle, scoring what was seen as a clear victory for many watching. His infamous knockdown in the last round, where Fury looked beaten, is a parable of the fight he had been fighting for the past three years. Looking down and out, the 6”9 giant rises to his feet, ready to go through whatever is thrown at him.

He has always had the draw of the crowd, with his big personality and funny demeanour partnered with his lack of an ego offering something different from the rest of the boxing world

Despite the result going down as a draw, it was clear that Tyson Fury had managed his demons and had come out of it in inspiring fashion. He has always had the draw of the crowd, with his big personality and funny demeanour partnered with his lack of an ego offering something different from the rest of the boxing world. In Wilder-Fury II, it was clear that the fan favourite was going to bring the titles back to England. Fury dominated the fight, and despite Wilder’s ridiculous excuses, was the fair winner.

Now, after defeating Wilder a final time, the Gypsy King’s attention turns elsewhere, most likely ending in a fight against the eventual Usyk v Joshua winner. Fury has already confirmed his legacy as one of the greatest, with a record of 31 wins and no losses, but his influence has extended well past the sport of boxing. His ability to communicate the very real issues that he has dealt with have led him to become an ambassador for mental health, especially when the issue of suicide has become an epidemic in his home nation. He is an inspiration to many who have had faced similar challenges and is an example for millions of how depression doesn’t define someone.

Edward Waldron

Featured image used courtesy of [Ian Livesey] via [Flickr]. No changes were made to this image. Image use license here.

In article image 1 courtesy of [@gypsyking101] via [Instagram]. No changes were made to this image.

In article image 2 courtesy of [@gypsyking101] via [Instagram]. No changes were made to this image.

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.