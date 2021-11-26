The Ballot Box: Ep. 1 MPs’ Second Jobs

Freya Peake, Felix Hawes and Hannah Pegram

Hello and welcome to The Ballot Box. We are kicking off another new segment this year talking all things politics. Join Freya, Felix and Hannah as they sit down to discuss whether MPs should be allowed second jobs, the current state of affairs and the standings of different political parties at the moment.

DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed here are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the standing of Impact Magazine or Impact Podcasts.

