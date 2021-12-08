PlayStation Games: Christmas Gift Guide

Daria Paterek

It’s December, and what does that mean? You are probably in a frenzy trying to buy the perfect gifts for your loved ones. If your close ones are PlayStation players, look no further (if they are Nintendo players, we have a list for them). This list compiles the best PlayStation Games (PS4 and PS5), both classics and new additions, that will make perfect presents.

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

In light of the Uncharted Movie coming out in February 2022, there is no better time to play Uncharted than now. While Uncharted 4 is the fourth instalment to the Uncharted series, it was the first Uncharted game that I played, and it made me fall in love with the franchise. The game is easy to get into, throwing you right into the action from the beginning. The game centres on Nathan Drake, a fortune hunter, who goes on a wild adventure with his older brother. Uncharted 4 is a perfect gift for fans of creative storytelling, puzzles, and complex characters.

Until Dawn

If you are buying for a horror movie lover like me, then Until Dawn is perfect. Until Dawn is an interactive story-based game where your choices actually matter, and your decisions have fatal consequences. Featuring an all-star cast, and set in winter, Until Dawn will keep them up at night: either because of nightmares or the urge to reach 100% achievement.

God of War

According to IGN, God of War is the best game of all time, making it a perfect Christmas gift for a PlayStation gamer. God of War is inspired by Norse mythology and explores the journey of Kratos and Atreus (father and son). Filled with action, an expansive world, and deep characters, God of War is a perfect game for someone willing to explore a new, fascinating world.

The Last of Us

The Last of Us is a masterpiece and an exemplar of how storytelling should be done. The Last of Us follows Joel, a smuggler, who must escort teenager Ellie across the United States. The incredible plot, which fully immerses you into the fate of the characters, is what makes many PlayStation players hail The Last of Us as one the best exclusives on the platform. The game heavily immerses the player into its apocalyptic world, as players have to carefully ration resources and use stealth/combat strategically to fight clickers (the zombies in The Last of Us, who are fast and spread the disease through both biting and air). If you fall in love with the world of The Last of Us (which you probably will), then there is also a sequel (which has garnered mixed reviews) and a TV show (featuring Pedro Pascal) in the works.

Resident Evil Village

2021 is the year of Lady Dimitrescu, who took the internet by storm. If you are buying for someone who has not yet experienced the full glory of Resident Evil, Resident Evil Village is the game that will reel them into the Resident Evil universe. With the most realistic graphics to date and the most enticing antagonist, Resident Evil Village is a perfect gift for newbies and Resident Evil fans alike.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Sackboy: A Big Adventure centres on Sackboy, a cute and loveable protagonist, as he goes on a mission to rescue his friends. Contrary to its predecessors, rather than being 2.5D, this instalment is 3D. Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a charming platformer, which is perfect for playing with others.

Red Dead Redemption 2

When it comes to big titles, Rockstar Games does not disappoint. Red Dead Redemption 2 is the epitome of video game storytelling, with a mesmerising open world, a masterful soundtrack, and a stellar storyline. You can’t go wrong with gifting someone Red Dead Redemption 2. After all, it is Rockstar Games.

Mortal Kombat 11

Who doesn’t love a good fighting game? If you’re looking to buy someone a combat game, Mortal Kombat 11 is the perfect title. Mortal Kombat 11 is one of the best fighting games around. With sharp graphics, impeccable animations, and 37 incredible characters, it’s unmissable for fans of goriness and action. FATALITY!

Fallout 4

While it may not be the strongest addition to the franchise, Fallout 4 remains a great game that every PlayStation user should play. When I first played Fallout 4 in 2017, I was instantly hooked. From character creation to story, to an open world full of lore, Fallout 4 was everything I wanted in a game. If you are buying for someone who hasn’t played Fallout, Fallout 4 is a great way to get them captivated in the world of Fallout.

A Way Out

A Way Out is a co-op adventure where you play with a friend as two prisoners who escape from prison. The two characters, Leo and Vincent, have completely different traits, and dependent on your actions, the game can result in two completely different endings. Moreover, you only need one copy of the game to play as a duo. So if you are looking to buy someone a game which you can enjoy too – A Way Out is for you.

Daria Paterek

Featured Image courtesy of Kerde Severin via Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

In-article videos courtesy of PlayStation, Rockstar Games, GameSpot, Bethesda Softworks, Mortal Kombat and Electronic Arts via youtube.com. No changes made to these videos.

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.