‘Project Period’ Launched By SU

UoN’s SU Welfare Officer, Alice Kosse, recently launched a new trial scheme entitled ‘Project Period’. The scheme aims to provide free sanitary products to students and staff, available for collection from Monday 6th December to Friday 17th December from the SU Advice Reception. The project has a wide range of products available, including menstrual cups, pads, tampons, and reusable pads. India Rose Marriott reports on the new SU Welfare initiative.

Fighting period poverty is already a big focus on campus and throughout Nottingham

According to Period Poverty UK, rough sleeping rose by 15% in 2017 and 14% were women, with 15% of girls in England struggling to afford menstrual products. Furthermore, Plan International’s 2017 report found that 48% of girls aged 14-21 in the UK were embarrassed by their periods, 14% of girls admitted that they did not know what was happening when they started their period and 26% reported that they did not know what to do when they started their period. As well as this, more than 12 million female refugees in the world have little or no sanitary protection.

Fighting period poverty is already a big focus on campus and throughout Nottingham, with the student-led organisation, Once A Month, in its second year of running on campus and the charity, Plan International, hosting collection drives across the city, helping to provide for girls that cannot get hold of period products themselves.

Speaking to CBJ, Rose Caldwell, Chief Executive of Plan International UK, said: “We know that some girls miss school because they don’t have period products, and that they have had to use items like toilet roll and socks because they can’t afford anything else”.

As part of the trial scheme, a QR will be provided on each of the products, allowing those in charge of the scheme to collect feedback and make the service more permanent.

India Rose Marriott

Featured image courtesy of Annika Gordon via Unsplash. Image licence found here. No changes were made to this image.

