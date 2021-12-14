Daria Paterek

2021 was a turbulent year for the film industry. With cinema closures, looming Covid restrictions, and the consequent impact on the film industry, I didn’t expect to see many good releases this year. However, this year has provided many incredible films across all genres. With 2021 coming to an end, Daria reflects on some of the best films of 2021.

Judas and the Black Messiah

Judas and The Black Messiah is a powerful and chilling biographical drama. The movie follows William O’Neal, who was offered a plea deal by the FBI and must infiltrate the Black Panther Party to gather intelligence on Chairman Fred Hampton. Starring Britain’s natural treasure, Daniel Kaluuya, the film is a powerful political statement about civil rights in the US. The cast is simply sensational. I was blown away by Judas and The Black Messiah– from the acting, the cinematography, to the well-paced narrative, this title is a must-watch for everyone.

Dune

Featuring an all-star cast, Dune was one of the most anticipated releases of 2021. Dune follows Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), a young man who must travel to Arrakis, the most dangerous planet in the universe, to ensure the future of his family and people. The most enticing part of the film is the stunning visuals, which perfectly complement the themes and elements of the movie. The storytelling is well-paced, and the acting is stellar. Watching Dune in the cinema was an out-of-this-world experience.

Last Night In Soho

I’ll be honest- I watched Last Night in Soho because of Anya Taylor-Joy. And she certainly delivered an incredible performance as she acts, sings, and dances. The film follows Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie), an international student who moved to London to study fashion, but things quickly take a turn for the worse. Eloise starts to experience visions and dreams, which become more gruesome and realistic. Last Night In Soho is a fascinating thriller with a slightly unexpected ending.

Cruella

Cruella is a fun film that delves into the villain behind the Disney classic 101 Dalmatians. The outfits in Cruella are superb; they are the real highlight of this title. Cruella explores the backstory behind one of Disney’s greatest villains in a wicked, stylish, and mischievous manner. The cinematography is spectacular, the performances are excellent, and the story (while occasionally goofy) is intriguing.

The Power of The Dog

The Power of The Dog is not your typical western drama, and that’s what makes it so distinctive and interesting. The movie follows brothers Phil and George, wealthy ranch owners, as their relationship falls apart by George marrying Rose, a poor widow. Phil opposes their relationship, as Rose has an effeminate son, and he believes Rose married Phil for his money. And that’s only the beginning of the plot, which continues evolving and becoming more complex.

Maybe this film’s presence on this list is due to its perfect casting- from Benedict Cumberbatch to Jesse Plemons (also in Judas and the Black Messiah), with a short cameo from Thomasin McKenzie (Last Night In Soho), the acting is the highlight of The Power of The Dog.

