Advertorial: Ever Thought About Doing A Clinical Trial?

Quotient Sciences in Nottingham has successfully completed hundreds of healthy volunteer trials for conditions including asthma, diabetes, heart disease and irritable bowel syndrome

Cara has travelled the world with her small son.

Quotient Sciences in Nottingham has successfully completed hundreds of healthy volunteer trials for conditions including asthma, diabetes, heart disease and irritable bowel syndrome.

She thought volunteering could be a great way to top up her income and applied.

Cara said: “The comprehensive information Quotient gives you and the reassurance they have been doing trials for over 30 years, made me feel as safe as possible.

“It didn’t take long after applying, that I was invited for screening. This gave me a free full health MOT.

“There is plenty to do in the unit, a great selection of books, plus the food is nice. I like the break from home life.” After her first trial in 2018, Cara took a two-month trip around Europe with her young son.

Since then she has volunteered for several studies and Cara has also embarked on more enviable trips covering 28 different countries across 3 continents with her son.

Cara said: “I would encourage anyone who is looking to have some flexibility and receive some extra income, to look at volunteering for clinical trials. It’s worked for me and I’ve created some amazing memories with my son.”

Quotient is always looking for candidates to join their volunteer panel and get paid for taking part in their clinical trials, plus play a key role in developing new medicines. Their clinic is based in Nottingham and features the highest quality facilities and equipment.

To find out more, head to weneedyou.co.uk, email volunteers@weneedyou.co.uk or call 0330 303 5000.

