Cadbury Announces Ballot To Attend The Platinum Jubilee Pageant

Cadbury have announced they will be hosting a ballot for a chance to win tickets to attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant on 5th June 2022. Impact’s Campus News Editor India explains the ongoing contest.

250 pairs of tickets are up for grabs, and the winners “will experience first-hand the majesty of the Pageant proceeding The Mall and surrounding streets in celebration of The Queen’s historic 70-year reign”. To be in for the chance of winning some tickets, potential spectators need to visit jubilee.cadbury.co.uk and complete the form to enter. It will operate from now until 2nd May.

The organising company has commissioned “artists and communities from around the country and Commonwealth including military personnel, performers, key workers and volunteers from across the UK”

Taking place on the 5th June 2022, the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant will take place along The Mall and surrounding streets.



The Platinum Jubilee Pageant Company will be working alongside several British and international brands, with Lloyds Bank being the ‘Bespoke Partner’, and ‘Platinum Partners’ including Burberry, Moet & Chandon, M&S and St James’s House.

Those who don’t manage to win themselves a ticket through the Cadbury’s ballot can instead tune into the pageant on their TV’s

Additionally, ‘Pageant Partners’ include Air Partner, Boodles, Bloomberg, Cadbury, Cadogan, Endava, Fortnum & Mason, McDonald’s, Meta, Sotheby’s, Waitrose & John Lewis and Whispering Angel.

Those who don’t manage to win themselves a ticket through the Cadbury’s ballot can instead tune into the pageant on their TV’s, with the BBC being announced as the broadcaster “with full commentary of all performers and military spectacle”. Lloyds Bank have also created ‘Pageant Packs’, full of ideas on how people can organise their own event, get together with their family and friends, as well as celebrate with their community.

“With inclusivity and diversity at the core of the Pageant, the packs will share information on how to forge new relationships within your community that will exist well beyond the 5th June”.

